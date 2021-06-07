The Ministry of Defense reported that the number of companies contributing to the “Hunters of the Homeland” card has reached nearly 700 companies and institutions that offer financial discounts, offers and special benefits to holders of the Protectors of the Nation card.

The “Homeland Protectors” is a service card granted to all members of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, including military, civilians and retirees, with the aim of obtaining offers, benefits and financial discounts from the participating agencies and companies.

And she stated in tweets broadcast on her accounts on social media that under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense represented by the Executive Logistics Department, a ceremony will be held honoring and signing agreements with a number of new partners contributing to the Hama Al-Watan card project on (tomorrow) Tuesday at the Legacy Hotel and Forces Officers Club previously armed.

The Ministry of Defense affirmed its keenness to strengthen the relationship with strategic partners from various private sector institutions, in order to enhance lifestyles in the community with the aim of building successful partnerships that contribute effectively to continuing the development process to provide distinguished services to the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

She noted the keenness of the wise leadership to take care of its sons, especially the sons of the armed forces, because they have an effective role in preserving the security of the homeland and its gains. From this point of view, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces ordered in June 2015 to issue the Homeland Protectors Card for the Ministry of Defense employees

She indicated that six years after the issuance of the “Homeland Protectors” card, and on the occasion of the “Fiftieth Year”, the Ministry of Defense is working to increase the level of competitiveness of the card, as it is one of the service and social initiatives aimed at raising the level of services provided to employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

The “Homeland Protectors” card has achieved great success at the state level and positive reactions for its contribution to providing distinguished and exclusive services to the Ministry of Defense’s employees since its launch on June 8, 2015.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

