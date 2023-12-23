NAfter a Christmas dinner in their company's canteen, more than 700 Airbus Atlantic employees in France fell ill. As the responsible health authority announced on Friday, those affected showed symptoms such as “vomiting or diarrhea” in the days that followed.

“I had more severe colic and headaches than ever before,” a contract worker reported to French media. “It was worse pain than when I gave birth to my child.”

The works council at the Airbus site in Montoir-de-Bretagne in western France hosted the meal for around 2,600 people on December 14th. According to the health authority, most of the 700 sick people reported sick a day or two later.

Foie gras, mussels and lobster

The contract worker is quoted in the French media as saying: “It fell on my birthday weekend, which I had planned with my whole family. I had to cancel everything. Most of the colleagues with whom I ate the Christmas menu also spent the weekend on the toilet.”

The menu consisted of foie gras, the mussel and crab dish Cassolettes de Saint-Jacques, lobster, beef fillet, the Christmas pastry Bûche de Noël, nougat cream and cheese. While many of the employees suspected the cheese, the chairman of the works council on the radio did not want to rule out gastroenteritis. He confirmed to the France Info broadcaster that work was at a standstill in most areas because, in addition to the hundreds of cases of illness, many staff were also on vacation.

However, no one was seriously ill, French media quoted the Airbus site's press office as saying. Everyone who attended the Christmas dinner was sent a health questionnaire. The health authority announced an investigation. Samples of the dishes served are said to have been taken.