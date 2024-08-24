The CLT, Consolidation of Labor Laws, is a legacy of the Vargas Era that endures to this day

On August 24, 1954, 70 years ago, Brazil witnessed one of the most impactful episodes in its political history with the suicide of Getúlio Vargas, President of the Republic, at the Catete Palace, Rio de Janeiro.

The event marked the end of the career of one of the most influential and controversial figures in Brazilian politics. Senate Agency highlights Vargas’ relevance in the country’s social and economic transformation, in addition to the controversies surrounding his government.

Vargas, a native of São Borja (RS), left a significant legacy in Brazil. His government was marked by the beginning of industrialization, changing the country’s economic and social structure. In 1955, industrial production accounted for 30% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), a notable increase compared to 10% in 1930.

The former president was also responsible for implementing the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) in 1943, establishing essential labor rights.

DICTATORSHIP OF THE NEW STATE

Vargas’ political career was not without its controversies. From 1937 to 1945, he governed Brazil under the Estado Novo regime, a dictatorship marked by repression and centralization of power. Matheus Gamba, a professor in the History Department of the University of Brasília, points out that Vargas came to power through a coup d’état in 1930, after being rejected by then-president Washington Luís as his successor.

During the Estado Novo, Vargas used propaganda and censorship to consolidate his image as a popular leader, especially among workers, through labor laws and union legislation.

Vargas returned to power in 1951, elected by popular vote, and faced great opposition from the elites, who saw his policies as a threat. The crisis escalated with the Tonelero Street attack on August 5, 1954, culminating in his suicide, an act that, according to experts, postponed a military coup that would occur ten years later.

In his last will and testament, Getúlio Vargas wrote: “Hatred, infamy, slander have not dampened my spirit. I gave you my life. Now I offer you my death. I fear nothing. I calmly take the first step on the path to eternity and I leave life to enter History”.

With information from Senate Agency.