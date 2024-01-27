70 years old | Why are drastic changes in Helsinki being prepared in secret, says architect Mona Schalin

Mona Schalin was involved in questioning Elielinaukio's drastic change plan, which was only made public during the competition phase.

Architect Mona Schalin has studied Helsinki, its characteristics and change practically throughout his working career. His diploma thesis led to the matter: it concerned the transformation of Rome as a city after the unification of Italy.

“Through long studies and teaching work, I have understood that the city is one of the most significant creations of European culture. You have to try to understand its long history”, he emphasizes.

“The basic principle is that buildings remain, operations change.” That is, the activity should adapt to the building and not the other way around.

However, many demolition and new projects are justified by the needs of changing operations. The thinking is narrow-minded and unsustainable.

Schalin was involved Whose city pamphlet (2021), which questioned Helsinki's urban development projects. His its share together Timo Tuomen and Kristiina Karlsson's with concerned Elielinaukio's drastic change plan based on the initiative of a private real estate development company.

“It turned out that the project to convert the square into plots for offices had been prepared in agencies and boards since 2016,” says Schalin.

The bulletin on the preparation of the site plan change was not published until August 2020.

“What is the reason that these are not reported immediately? The interest of the townspeople would demand that these are not prepared this far in silence.”

The matter became more public only when a representative of the Elielinaukio development company established for the project gave an interview to Helsingin Sanomat. In it, the idea was presented as if it were a ready-made plan, even though the legal processing of the change in Elielinaukio's site plan was only being prepared.

Mona Schalin was photographed at her home in Ruoholahti, Helsinki. In the background is a painting by Nea Lindgren.

Schalin's in my opinion, the openness and participation required by the law will not be realized if the citizens of the city are only invited to evaluate the presentations in the competition phase, as in the case of Elielinaukio. No alternatives were presented.

“Exactly weighing the alternatives is one of the important stages of the democratic planning process, and planning planners have received extensive training for this purpose. The planners hardly want to be just drafters of the investors' ideas,” Schalin estimates.

He emphasizes that the compact block structure also includes squares, they are part of Helsinki's characteristic features. Plans are often illustrated from a bird's eye view, but street level and views are important, especially in the case of Elielinaukio.

For have a conversation Schal's tea party observation photos about how the planned square footage would fill Elielinaukio and cover the key views from the square. The pictures sparked a lively discussion. It was obvious that the townspeople did not support the investor's proposals.

Schalin is of the opinion that, due to their education, architects have an obligation to use their skills to illustrate projects and participate in public debate. For example Lars Sonck and Alvar Aalto were active in this. The Finnish Architects' Association discussed Elielinaukio's plans, tried to influence them and ultimately did not participate in the competition organized by the development company and the city. However, the project seems to be moving forward despite the criticism.

Mona Schalin received the Finlandia Award for Architecture for the renovation of Käärmetalo in Helsinki's Käpylä. The overhaul was completed in 2020.

One of Mona Schalin's most recent works is the repair of the facade and water roof of Espoo's Träskända mansion, which was completed in 2023.

Mona Schalin is a barefoot Helsinki native, on many knees. A large part of his work is somehow related to the development of the capital, preserving the city's characteristic character. He has been involved in conducting background investigations for Helsinki from various neighborhoods such as Töölö, Alppila, Vallila, Kaartinkaupungi and Länsi-Herttoniemi.

In city development, slowness is an advantage, not an obstacle. The history of the regions must be taken into account in their development. Now the pace is too fast. Schalin calls for the evaluation of entities and long-term persistence. Sometimes the background checks are done too late, only after the big decisions have already been locked.

The pace of change can be seen, for example, in Jätkäsaari, whose development Schalin can watch from the windows of his Ruoholahten home. Jätkäsaari is fragmented in silhouette, the heights and colors change from house to house, an overall vision seems to be missing.

Schalin received the Finlandia Award for Architecture for the renovation of Käärmetalo in 2018. This Yrjö Lindegren's the city rental house designed by The old windows and kitchen cabinets made by a carpenter were sent to Estonia to be repaired. Much of the original furniture was kept.

“The starting point was to repair and not renew. Fortunately, the gravity ventilation was also preserved during the repair,” states Schalin.