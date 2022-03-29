70 years old | “When you can sing and stay on your horse, everything is fine,” says Kari Vepsä.

Singer Kari Vepsä did not succeed until middle age. “Colleagues at school thought it was crazy when I left office and went for a tour with the guitar, but I haven’t regretted a day.”

“When you can to sing and stay on the horse, everything is fine, ”the singer Kari Vepsä thinks. These basics have been part of his life since he was young.

Vepsä started singing at the age of 15 and got to know the horses as a child at the grandmother. Decades later, horse training became another profession for him. Eighteen horses now live on the Vepsa farm.

“As a kid, I admired thugs when he played with horses and they understood him. I was amazed when Grandpa said something and the horses knew what they had to do. In the late 1980s, we got a horse for my daughter, which turned out to be quite awkward, but when it was trained, it became really friendly. That’s when the spark ignited that you have to study this. ”

Vepsä sought to learn from the United States and began training problem horses in Finland. The number of customers has grown steadily.

“A lot of horses are acquired for families without a horse background, and there will certainly be problems if the horse is not trained. When a man does not understand a horse, and a horse does not understand a man, that is the soap. Then when communication works, it’s a mystical, but so great feeling. ”

Veps the singing career began at a young age on the stage of the Jäppilä observatory. His trio lacked a soloist, but at the suggestion of the drummer, Vepsä began to sing. The first song rehearsed was House of the Rising Sun.

The gigs became regular, and there was plenty of work in the dance venues, even though Vepsä was not familiar with television or records at a young age.

“In the 1970s, there was never a situation where there was no gig. There could be separate day and evening bands in the taverns. The shift workers came to dance during the day’s band and went to work in the evening. ”

Vepsä made the first records in the early 1980s. The Microvox studio in Lahti did not have proper sounding equipment, so he was put to sing in the stairwell. The echo was obtained from its stone walls.

In the process Vepsä worked as a lecturer in information technology at a vocational school, so his music career progressed outside of office hours for a long time. The 1980s followed the world of computers.

“We played with the first Commodore machines. It was a great time, but the technology took off at a tremendous pace. I also had to study information technology and computer management during the summer. My students were enthusiastic about computer processing and software, so they started teaching us if I didn’t study them. ”

In the end, Vepsa felt that work hampered the rest of his life too much. In the early 1990s, he took leave of absence and told the principal he was going on a gig.

“I tried what the tour tastes like and get some bread out of it. I have to thank Kuoppamäki Jukka and Jernström Kisuawho kicked me to the assholes that something is being done now, ”Vepsä says.

“Colleagues at school thought it was crazy when I left office and went for a tour with the guitar, but I haven’t regretted a day. The industry is tough, but the burn in my heart has resonated with the audience and I get to do the work I love. ”

Kari Vepsä has been one of the enduring favorites of dance venues for decades. “The entertainment industry is weird because it never stays on top here. Everyone is going downhill, but it is important that you know it in advance. The office needs to stay fit even when there aren’t that many clappers on the shoulder. ” Also pictured is a Topper horse.

Professional singer his career got off to a flying start. Vepsä won the Stage Star competition in 1993 and three years later the Autumn Tune Good luckwith.

“After that, there could have been 28 gigs a month. Sometimes I didn’t even have an apartment. I lived on a tour bus and in hotels, my belongings were at Jernström’s Kisu summer cottage. ”

In 2000, a farm was found in Karkkila, which became a permanent address for Vepsa. The pace of the gig has stabilized steadily, and there is plenty of work in the horse industry.

The next generations will live on the farm, as Vepsa’s daughter and her family moved into the yard at the end of last year. The operation of the horse farm is to be gradually transferred to them, and in dreams there will be a full-service horse training center.

About the future when speaking, however, the Veps begin with their health. She has cancer that stays under control with medication. Veps is able to continue training horses, make new music and perform.

“Burning to music has always been, and has continued to this day. This year is a jubilee year, so we organize concerts and gigs. Let’s go when it’s okay, let’s say that. ”