70 years old | When the paper magazine disappears, part of the nation falls off the bandwagon of others, laments Nils Ittonen, vice-chairman of Sanoma's board

According to Nils Ittonen, who represents the largest owner on Sanoma's board, the paper magazine will disappear in 10–15 years.

Helsinki In Sanomat's company history The Big Affair (2017) is from the vice chairman of Sanoma's board of directors Nils from Ittos mention on four pages.

It could be much more, because he has been in a central position in Sanoma's operations since the 1980s. He was already the main owner of the deceased Aatos Erkon credit man. Today, Ittonen represents the company's largest owner, the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation, on Sanoma's board, to which EUR 700 million from Erko's inheritance was transferred in 2012.

Ittonen The foundation managed by

How much power do you exercise in Sanomat?

“Making decisions on the board of a listed company like Sanoma is teamwork. Not one person wields power there,” Ittonen says.

“Of course, it is clear that if a large shareholder has an opinion, others in the board will listen to it. It doesn't necessarily mean they agree. Then, of course, there are things that the shareholders decide on directly. For example, they choose the board members.”

Sanoman the majority of the turnover and even more of the result comes from educational materials, although it is best known for Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanom, Aku Anka, numerous magazines and television channels.

In the media industry, there has been speculation about Sanoma's desire to separate the domestic media business and the educational material business, which is mainly growing abroad.

Currently, separation would not bring added value to the companies, Ittonen states.

“Both are still too weak. They are too small, and there is too much debt. And the economy is bad.”

How can media business grow in Finland?

“The business should be even bigger digitally. It should be even more profitable than today, so that it can stand on its own two feet even in bad times.”

However, Ittonen says that at some point in time, dividing the company will probably be considered. That doesn't mean it's shared either.

“The decision must be good for the company, and it must be good for the shareholders.”

Nils Itto is saddened by the bleak future of the print magazine and the decline in literacy. He is afraid that if parents are not used to reading, they will not read fairy tales to their children and will not guide them to reading anyway.

Ittonen reminds that print and digital media business are different. In print, variable costs like paper and distribution cost a lot, while in digital, fixed costs like people and technology cost a lot, but there are few variable costs.

Digital media requires a large customer base. This is one of the reasons why he predicts a miserable future for provincial newspapers, because they are not big enough and cannot grow big enough, because their opportunities, i.e. funds to invest in technology and staff, will decrease.

“They are on the road to death, so to speak.”

“You can always make the magazine more efficient and reduce the number of people. But they won't last long if the cash flow is negative for a long time.”

What kind of Finnish-language media will be published in Finland in 10–15 years?

“When my now four-year-old grandchild looks at the Finnish media field as an adult, he will probably see two big actors. One is Yle and the other is private, and they both have a comprehensive offering.”

Is it private Sanoma?

“What else could it be?”

Ittonen guesses that in addition to these there may be many local media that operate for a long time on a hobby basis.

“They can be owned, for example, by municipalities, Martta clubs, fishing communities or, for example, parishes. They are probably civic forums with local news.”

Diversity is unfortunately disappearing, he states.

It has not been caused by domestic media competition, but by the fact that international tiktoks, googles and facebooks have captured the majority of the advertising market and a large part of the audience.

“And then the private media has Yle spreading everywhere, under the pressure of which it is difficult for the private media to compete.”

According to Ittonen, Yle's position in Finland is exceptionally strong and dominant in Western terms. It has to be limited, he says.

On paper according to Ittonen, the printed magazine will run out in 10–15 years at the latest, when distribution becomes too expensive in relation to the income from the magazine.

He says that he mourns for the print magazine and also that some people fall off the bandwagon of others when their reading skills decline. A print newspaper is more general-educated, because in it the reader is more easily exposed to new and even unpleasant information that he did not search for himself. Digital content, on the other hand, is directed to customers according to what they have already read and watched.

Ittonen is afraid that if parents are not used to reading, they won't read fairy tales to their children and won't guide them to reading anyway.

“In Finland, where there has been a strong tradition of reading newspapers, newspapers have raised the nation's reading and education level and at the same time unified the nation, because the understanding of things has expanded through reading.”

Long The legacy of Aatos Erko, who was Sanoma's main owner, can be seen in Finland not only through the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation, but also through the Helsingin Sanomai Foundation and its Merkki Museum.

The first of these has distributed 400 million euros mainly to science and culture, and the second has distributed 48 million euros to media industry grants and journalist scholarships.

What is the Erkko legacy in Sanoma and its newspapers?

“It is the production of high-quality content. That is, quality journalism. That's what we at least try to maintain in Finland.”