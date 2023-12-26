70 years old | Vladimir Putin called just minutes after Thomas Bach was chosen as the Olympic boss – Finnish sports leaders now tell who Bach really is

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach turns 70 on Friday, December 29. He has led the IOC for more than a decade.

German lawyer Thomas Bach has been leading the International Olympic Committee for a decade. Finns who know him tell what kind of man the former top athlete, who turns 70 on Friday, is.

Russian president Vladimir Putin didn't hesitate to pick up the phone. German lawyer Thomas Bach had been elected just minutes earlier as the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) when he received a congratulatory call from Putin.

#years #Vladimir #Putin #called #minutes #Thomas #Bach #chosen #Olympic #boss #Finnish #sports #leaders #Bach