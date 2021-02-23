70 years old | Tieto-Finlandia’s award-winning civil war work was Seppo Aalto’s strong compression as a historian: “Terror as a tool of warfare, on the other hand, is my most permanent observation”

In his career, Seppo Aalto, a piece of history, has researched whatever – and Tieto-Finlandia, obtained from the Rebellion Factories: Kuusankoski 1918, crowned his career.

History researcher Seppo Aalto has lived in Helsinki for almost half a century, but the angular Kymenlaakso dialect is still pushing through his speech.

Equally tenacious is the awareness of one’s own starting point, the region of birth in Kuusankoski. The wave grew at the foot of the paper mill.

“The key concept is factory. Everything was tied to Kymiyhtiö, the workers and the Swedish-speaking gentlemen, but the class boundary between the groups went deep. The storks did not play with each other. The factory also had different saunas for the bosses and the people, the bosses had bathers, ”he describes.

“The order in the people’s sauna was that at two o’clock a group of valuables went, that is, the factory’s retirees, and only the others after them.”

In Kuusankoski there was a demographic and cultural turmoil, over the decades people have flocked to the factory from about 200 different locations. One hundred years ago, it was one of the largest paper mills in Europe.

Aalto’s father, a factory carpenter, died in 1966.

“It came at a bad time – in my confused adolescence, school was dropped out and I went to the power plant for cable work. The holes were straight rock and the work of an actor and a light man at the Kuusankoski Theater. ”

Kuusankoski was left behind in 1976. His girlfriend had moved to Helsinki, and Aalto followed. He handed out mail and an exam for high school, in his thirties he began his history studies.

“As an environment, the university was quite strange. But it is characteristic of me that when I am interested in something I do it very passionately. It was easy to focus. ”

Studies They liked the wave. It was paramount for him to learn, for example Heikki Ylikangas, Markku Kuisman, Ilkka Mäntylän and Panu Pulman from lectures and seminars. “A few of Heikki’s articles also pounded properly, and when I got into the history of Ylihärmä as his assistant for the summer, I started dreaming about the work of a historian.”

In the bundle of the past, Aalto has been toasted. The work of the academic part-time worker has varied from the deep legal, sexual and moral histories of his dissertation in the 17th century to several sports histories, from the various episodes of the city of Helsinki to the microhistory of petty bachelors.

Why with such broad themes, Dr. Aalto?

“The disgusting man doesn’t pick,” he laughs. “I have not found myself in areas that I do not like in my commissioned work either, but all of them have hatched close and interesting ones.”

“As a researcher, I am most inspired by power, the internal and external aspects of power in a given community.”

Recently The wave seemed to return to Kuusankoski. He had long been burned by a taboo called Kuusankoski in 1918, the local course of the Civil War with its horrors. “In 2016, I asked my wife if you would accept if I wasn’t mentally fully present for two years now. I got a permission.”

Two years became Aalto’s raw compression as a researcher. The subject took him completely: reading, archives, insights. Sometimes it literally went underfoot. But in the fall of 2018 appeared Rebellion in the Factories, scarp close – up and analysis from the weeks of rebellion – and beyond. The work was considered by Tieto-Finlandia.

Aalto investigated the events, locally and as part of the whole picture, but the rank was the terror of the uncles red and white. The Reds mowed 125 whites in the area, and the White Guard executed 277 reds in Kuusankoski alone. 106 reds died in prison camps. “Terror as an instrument of warfare, on the other hand, is my most enduring observation.”

In Kuusankoski the reception of the work was dense.

“When I gave the two-hour lecture, there were five hundred people from Kuusankoski in the hall – the mouse quietly,” Aalto says. “It struck such emotions. Someone mentioned that after the book, it’s been hard to go [yhden murhapaikan] Over the Koria bridge. A more mature person said that when Grandpa has been a murderer for a hundred years, it is easier to hear that he was not sitä ”

“I guess it has the meaning of history that it covers the whole spectrum of human life. Through the past, we understand the present better. ”