70 years old | The winter of 1991–92 was an exciting play for Erkki Liikanen – the Soviet Union had collapsed, but the EU train would not have waited indefinitely

Erkki Liikanen entered politics as a teenager. In his forties, he left EU politics for party politics.

Erkki Liikanen social paths mix ability, will, and opportunity — in a strong way.

A determined young man emerged from the poor family of six children in Mikkeli. At the age of 16 – the only one from Finland – he received a four-month school scholarship to New York, at the age of 20 he led the Teen League, and at the age of 21 he already sat as a Member of Parliament for the Demar.

And the next half-century has not waned either: the Minister of Finance, the EU Ambassador, a member of the EU Commission, the Governor of the Bank of Finland.

Is everything based on your big and great career plan, Erkki Liikanen?

“There is no clear consistency in it, except, of course, afterwards,” he replies in his office in Töölö.

“But yes, in the 1980s, a longer-term dream and the pursuit of new tasks sprouted in me, detached from party politics. I mentioned it Kalevi Sorsallewho told its president. Mauno Koivisto first hesitated, but then accepted the leap from minister to EU ambassador. ”

Liikanen is obviously happy to touch the European Union and Koivisto.

He became acquainted with Mauno Koivisto in 1972. It was never difficult for Savolainen to understand the actual Finn, whose lines of thought have been claimed by some to be difficult to understand, even obscure.

“Those monologues were just Koivisto’s way of testing his ideas with others, and as such I took them. Besides, if the listener asked essential questions, he always had time to answer, ”Liikanen observes.

Winter 1991–1992 Liikanen describes it as a thriller. Concerns about Finland’s position weighed on the scales when the Soviet power had collapsed and the EU train would not wait indefinitely.

Liikanen reports from Brussels that the application for membership must be submitted no later than March 1992 if negotiations are to take place simultaneously with Sweden and Austria. Otherwise threatened a decade of empty anticipation.

“I believe the president decided his position at the end of 1991. He waited and looked for a long time – and then moved quickly. After his exit, I was sure that the EU issue would go through with us. But the parties had to take their own responsibility. ”

Finland submitted the application in March 1992. At the same time, the YYA agreement had been replaced by an ordinary neighborhood agreement with the Russian Federation.

Finland had found its place.

A convinced man is talking about the EU. “At the heart of the EU is that independent states have transferred decision-making power to the EU, where they exercise it together.”

“It has that strength, the principle of co-determination that rests on the law and common institutions!” the ex-commissioner is a little excited.

If we want a stronger European Union, the powers must be granted together prudently, he adds.

Today’s EU in front, Liikanen sees tasks that require a solution to the bundle, the least of which is the recession created by the corona pandemic. “The big package signed in the summer to build a foundation for growth is extremely important. A one-inch decision for which each country bears its own responsibility. ”

When asked about the fate of the support package in Parliament, Liikanen believes that it will go through, but he blinks his politician a bit. “When the SDP and the center were in opposition, their EU policy was sometimes in search. Well, now the Coalition has the same problem, ”he points out.

And grins on top of the familiar excessively.