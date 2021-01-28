70 years old | The Risto Rytti monument, designed by sculptor Veikko Myller, evoked a lot of emotions in his time – “Comic features were associated with it,” Myller recalls.

HARDLY no one could have guessed what kind of soup president Risto Rytin the monument could emerge when an open statue competition was announced in the spring of 1990.

A year and a half later, the sculptor was the winner Veikko Myller.

The result arose.

Myllerin Years of responsibility The abstract design language of the monument was widely disapproved, and a month after the competition was resolved, more than twenty Helsinki city councilors signed a council question calling for a new competition from the city government.

A few months later, more than a hundred public figures – including numerous politicians and even artists – signed a similar appeal to the Helsinki City Government.

In both, the message was the same: the monument should be a statue of appearance.

Pressure your power. At the end of May 1992, the Helsinki City Government decided to reject the winning proposal. Half a year later, however, it was re-approved because the Prime Minister’s Office felt that the city government did not have a say in the statue project.

The saga of the Compression was over. The monument to Risto Ryt was unveiled on the Hesperian Esplanade on the last day of September 1994.

“It has quite a lot of comic features,” says Veikko Myller.

WE SIT At Myller’s studio home in Myllypuro and we recall the events of thirty years ago. Myller says that he followed the discussion about the statue project mainly amused.

There were enough opinions and interpretations.

Myller thinks that strong emotional reactions are mainly related to Rytti’s tragic life story, but in his opinion they equally speak of the lack of art education and the narrow taste of art in Finns.

“It is still said of the abstract work that anyone could now do that. I’ve just never seen it with ‘anyone,’ ”Myller says.

“The Finnish mentality is such that, above all, technical challenge is valued. Making abstract works is perceived as terribly easy, although they are often much more difficult and complex to implement. ”

MYLLERIN at work, the design language has varied from decade to decade. The career of an artist, which began in the 1970s, started out of realism, but gradually shifted to more abstract themes. In recent years, the works have been dominated by surreal animal figures.

Animals are otherwise important to Myller. On the floor in his own place, the interview is followed by the Iida dog, which became a state-level topic of conversation a few years ago.

In 2015, Myller served as Kultaranta Artist of the Year. The sculpture exhibition was opened by the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, a well – known dog man he too.

“Pretty soon it turned into a dog conversation,” Myller says.

The most important thing for Myller in the artist’s work is freedom: you are allowed to decide on your own working hours and do what you think. Plus, he just happens to like his profession as a sculptor. He does not consider leaving the artistic heritage particularly important.

Is he experiencing a change as an artist? Maybe some, Myller ponders.

As a young artist, taking a stand was important to him. Today, the role of ideology is “pretty neutral,” although Myller is happy to say politics next. He says that in his work he plays above all with the language of form.

In the past, Myller says he has given a lot of thought to, for example, how the works work in different spaces. Not anymore. Today, content and storytelling have taken precedence over such issues.

Does it tell about self-confidence?

“It can be,” Myller laughs. “Or a lack of self-criticism.”

MYLLER says that he thinks art is above all a refinement of intuitive insights. Imagination and the subconscious are the most important tools for him to make art.

“Analysis often comes only later,” he says.

Many of the works have been set in motion from small scratched scratched drawings that may have eventually expanded into complete series of works. Such situations Myller calls chains of success.

That’s what making inspirational art he thinks is right now.

“Still nothing happens.”