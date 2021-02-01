70 years old | The Olympic Committee’s World Prize for Women’s Sport was a victory for Birgitta Kervinen in many ways: More than seven people were able to come home as hand luggage

Sports influencer Birgitta Kervinen emphasizes social work as a basic pillar of exercise.

Sport is much more than a top sport, but does that mean everything was better before?

Birgitta Kervinen spins the question over his tongue before answering.

“Somehow yes. Before, in sports, the way we worked was more democratic and broad-based than how we do it now. I think we used to have more passion. I hope that the same passion will be passed on to young people as well. You can always think about what I am doing for the gang. Not what I use, ”says Kervinen at home in Tammisalo, Helsinki.

The window overlooks the bay a few tens of meters away. Kervinen is an avid morning swimmer with her professor – only ice prevents bathing on the home beach

With passion, Kervinen means the way in which you have met in sports and exercise. She is the first Finn to receive the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) World Prize for Women’s Sports in 2017.

With an award has weight. Not only because bringing a vertical weighing 7.5 kilos from Lausanne to Finland as hand luggage was a profit.

The award was also a victory for Finnish sports policy, the torch of which Kervinen has kept bright for decades. As a woman, she was a pioneer in international sports forums.

“The world must first make itself known and be brave. When international ministerial meetings came, it was necessary to dare to take the floor and take the message forward: young people, equality in sport and club work. It wasn’t always easy. ”

The monetary value of the prize was $ 50,000, just over $ 41,000. Kervinen donated a sum to support youth sports.

The Finnish Olympic Committee, the IOC and the European Olympic Committee launched the New Leaders mentoring program, which teaches sports leadership and its dynamics.

“Not all doctrine can be found in books. In my time, the doctrine of leadership was learned through the heel. The New Leaders program is designed to facilitate leadership. Everything starts with club work. It is the cornerstone of the sports pyramid in European sports policy. ”

Company- and volunteering is a matter of the heart for Kervinen, who left modest circumstances. Kervinen’s father contracted alcoholism and died in 1964. It was not self-evident that the construction worker’s daughter would go to college and graduate as a student.

“At school, I was saved by sports and good teachers. I played basketball on the youth national team. ”

Kervinen’s breeders’ association was Leppävaara Sisu. Kervinen was chosen as the best female basketball player of the Workers’ Sports Association TUL in 1968.

Kervinen says he is constantly grateful to the civic movement for sports and exercise, which he believes has a lot to give to today’s youth.

“I am a child of that era, with the enthusiasm and common purpose. Voluntary ideological work is not done with money, but with love. It is a flame that burns inside me. Volunteering in sport should be raised to a much higher level than where it is now. ”

Kervinen says that he has sadly followed the sports management culture and coaching crowded on the Internet.

“An awful lot of text is being put on the internet about the activities of children and young people. There are long stuff on the sidelines that coaches and instructors should read to know what to do. We should go to clubs with people and do it together – as before. ”

It Kervinen is grateful that the corona-time movement has raised concerns of children and young people. He does not understand that he could not practice outdoors during the Corona.

“I remember when I took the workouts myself, I ran in a dead end.”