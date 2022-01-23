70 years old | The career of singer Eija Sinika, who has toured hundreds of dance stages in Finland, also includes a period when she performed in nightclubs all over England.

Eija Jokinen, or striker Eija Sinikka, has been dancing Finns for more than half a century.

“Own line, reliability and good health ’, Eija Jokinen that is, singer Eija Sinikka lists the reasons for her career. She has been singing at Finnish dance venues for almost 50 years almost continuously.

Jokinen was a 16-year-old business school student when he went to replace his friend as a dance soloist in the summer of 1968. The manager was hurt by the manager Eino Kantell, who liked to hear and started arranging gigs for the young singer right away.

Kantell’s stable included well-known artists. He sold Irwin Goodmania, An example of every youth Laila Kinnusta as well as those who spent the last years of their careers Olavi Power. With the current, Jokinen got to tour at joint gigs.

“I remember him as a gentleman. He had his own problems, but he was always a gentleman to me and everyone else, no matter how good he was, ”says Jokinen.

“Pretty straight I was thrown into that world, but I’ve always had a performance vibe and I’m not afraid of anything. Already as a child, when we were playing at home, I sang an iron on the power cord that acted as a mic. ”

Jokinen grew up as the middle of a nine-child farming family in the village of Honkamäki in Mikkeli countryside. He was 18 years old when the first single came out. In the early 1970s, Jokinen spent a couple of years as an au pair in Britain, where his singing career also continued.

“I looked in the phone book for what is the most sympathetic record label name and chose Ember Records. I walked over to its director in London and he said the gigs would leave that around. I toured all over England in nightclubs and also in workers’ places. ”

The artist’s name was his own name written in English, i.e. Eya. When Jokinen returned to Finland in the summer of 1973, he again became Eija Sinikka.

Soon the first album was released and there was enough demand at gigs as well. In Jokinen’s memories, the 1970s was the golden age of live music.

“There were huge live concerts on radio and television. There were seven gigs a week, the best eight, and all the seats were full. Back in the 1970s, there were dance stages. ”

Eija Jokinen has lived in the village of Vihtijärvi in ​​Vihti since 1982. The farm was found on the basis of a sales announcement by Helsingin Sanomat. “This is 50 kilometers from the center of Helsinki and here is everything a person needs. In the summer, the population doubles because there are so many cottages and now it has been noticed that people want to live in their cottages even in the winter. ”

In July 1977, Jokinen did not get to his own gig through the crowd. However, he suspects that the crowd was due to the fact that he had visited Naantali’s Golden Beach on the same day to sing To Urho Kekkonen. People wanted to see a singer who had just met Kekkonen.

“There were festivals in Lappeenranta and we went to ask the President of the Republic to protect them. I sang Urkki-humpa as well Lasse Kuuselan with Golden youth, ”Says Jokinen.

“It left absolutely wonderful memories. I gave the president a straw hat and a pin from the Friends of Humpa. He was very pleasant and the opportunity relaxed. From the hat, he said that this will be much better for him than for you. ”

In the 1980s Jokinen took two gig breaks due to maternity leave. Otherwise, he has performed constantly. The records were released by major companies until the singer founded the company in 1991 and began publishing his own music.

“The world of record companies changed and should have started tricking all sorts of commercials. I thought the weld would take, I would make my own line, start a company and produce what I produce. I have been happy because I have been able to do what I want and it has worked. ”

In honor of his birthday, Jokinen has been releasing a single for a long time. The album is planned and the gig will continue as long as the corona situation allows. In recent years, the singer has performed mainly at private events and dance venues.

Over the years Along the way, Jokinen has seen hundreds of Finnish dance stages. The best memories are related to the Salmi stage in Jäppilä, Pieksämäki, which is located on two small islands. One has a café and the other a dance floor, there is a footbridge between the islands.

“There can be nothing nicer than the moonlit evenings there in August. You sing and watch as the moon rises from the horizon and a moon bridge enters the lake. There is an absolutely incredibly great environment and you will see that people enjoy it. It needs such experiences. ”