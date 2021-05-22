70 years old | The brain is not an organ but an organ that controls everything, so they are often misunderstood, says Kai Kaila

The development of brain research has been tremendous, but we are only at the beginning of the journey, Kai Kaila says. Besides, the brain is usually misunderstood.

University according to the rules, a 70-year-old researcher should already be retired. Kai Kailasta the idea is distressing, even offensive. One of Finland’s most successful researchers in neurobiology continues to research and teach.

“I have promised to strangle every one of my students or co-workers who calls me emeritus,” Kaila notes with a twinkle in her eye.

Scientific curiosity has not eased. Recently, Kaila has even expanded her work into a new area, to study neuroinflammation, a kind of stress state in the brain’s immune system.

Neuroinflammation is associated with, for example, major depression, epilepsy, and also the so-called “long-term” coronary heart disease, which has a lot of neuropsychiatric symptoms and exhaustion. However, their mechanisms of origin are not precisely known. That’s why Kaila is interested.

“I can have 20 years or two years as a researcher. It is not worth thinking about separately. The same goes for younger researchers. ”

Stance certainly not surprising those who know Kaila. Already as a student in the 1970s, Kaila was the first in Finland to measure intracellular nerve impulses and set up her own laboratory before arguing.

He received worldwide attention from the 1980s, first exploring the communication between nerve cells in the brain. Since then, she has also studied the mechanism of epilepsy and how to protect babies from brain damage caused by difficult births.

The pace has sometimes confused colleagues. Wouldn’t it be smarter to focus on where you’re already good and not always looking for something new?

“Our knowledge of the brain and biology is growing so fast that we are constantly finding something new and interesting,” Kaila replies.

“The scope of the research does not prevent us from getting deep – on the contrary. Throughout my career, I have sought multidisciplinary approaches, from molecules to cells and systems-level operations. ”

To be clarified enough. The human brain is the most complex system we know in the universe. According to Kaila, our understanding of how they work is just beginning.

The brain is also often misunderstood. Unlike the heart or lungs, for example, they are not a single organ with a single function, but rather an organism. They guide all our biological and psychological activities.

“In brain research, it is neither possible nor fruitful to distinguish between biological and psychological functions. If we want to treat diseases localized to the brain, it must be understood that the brain is in constant interaction with the rest of the body. So-called brain disease is often a problem of the whole body, ”Kaila says.

“More than two-thirds of people living in a rich Western culture die from diseases caused by chronic stress or depression. And this illness begins at an earlier stage in the life cycle. ”

By far most brain activity takes place outside of our conscious perception. Good if we detect one percent of brain work. Only a tiny fraction is within our instantaneous consciousness, the “spotlight of consciousness”.

For example, visual perception is not just a signal from the eyes to the brain, but the result of a complex process in which the brain compares eye-to-eye information to our expectations of what we expect to see, the changes we perceive in stored memories, and the new associations that arise. In fact, therefore, we see more in our brains than in our eyes.

“The traditional division into voluntary and autonomous brain activity is proving to be useless and even detrimental to brain research,” Kaila points out.

At the same time just as our understanding of brain function is narrow, so is the image that many psychological studies have drawn of man.

“Many high-profile studies have used U.S. university students as subjects. One may then wonder whether this is a representative group of all the people in the world. Or from man to man. ”

The emphasis on Westernness certainly speaks to the skew of research more generally, Kaila points out. For example, in the development of medicines and medical care, there is often an interest in the treatments that able-bodied Western people are thought or imagined to need.

On the contrary, he himself has sought to develop a low-cost method for treating neonatal brain damage, for example, which could also be used in developing countries. The possibility of new clinical trials is currently being considered in an international network assembled by Kaila.

Kaila says that the applications of science in universities arise from curiosity and the enthusiasm of researchers to apply the new results. In addition, the existence of a free university institution is a prerequisite for genuine democracy. According to Kaila, this is a serious issue that cannot be taken with complete concern even in today’s Finland.