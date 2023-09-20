70 years old | Psychotherapist Ben Furman is an eternal opposite-side joker

Ben Furman has not been shy about expressing his opinions or causing irritation with his positions. Except for one thing.

Here is a man who has not been afraid to express his opinions. Already at the end of the 1970s, at the beginning of his medical career Ben Furman stood against the prevailing treatment norms and loudly criticized Freudian psychoanalysis and long individual therapies.

Furman questioned the idea that childhood would define the rest of our lives, and instead of digging into the past, he thinks it would be wise to focus on the present moment and look for practical solutions to people’s problems instead of endless self-reflection and lying on the couch.

They didn’t like that.

According to Ben Furman, there is a need to make a fuss about the problem areas. “It is my responsibility and duty.”

Multi in the eyes of a psychiatric colleague, Furman became persona non grata. But he didn’t care about that. Furman continued his fast, and in forty years he has become our country’s most prominent advocate of solution-oriented psychotherapy.

In recent years, the point of criticism has turned towards overmedication. Furman has spoken in public about the dangers of medicalization, and resented the current trend, according to which all mental problems are thought of as diseases that can be treated with drugs.

But that’s his nature, Furman says: to make a fuss about problems.

FOR SKEPTICISM Furman says he’s always been inclined. He says that even as a young Jewish boy, he questioned religious teachings and rebelled against going to the synagogue on weekends. All that seemed like silly nonsense to him.

Furman, who professes to be an atheist, has not been enthusiastic about Jewish traditions even in his later life, and he has not been too afraid to take a stand on difficult and controversial themes.

Only in the case of Israel and the Palestinian issue, he says that he has noticed that in some situations – for example during visits to relatives – it is easier to keep his mouth shut, even if he does not approve of repressive measures.

“Maybe it’s some kind of mental weakness,” he reflects.

How about how does he feel about circumcision? Furman says that he is also a dissenter in this matter, and with a completely opposite position to the Jewish congregation of Helsinki. He states that there are no medical or other reasonable grounds for the procedure.

“You can’t ask babies if they can have their nipples cut. It’s unfair.”

Violence?

“It’s mutilation.”

PUBLIC the person Ben Furman became in the late 1990s, at the ripe old age of 45. He hosted a talk show under his own name on Yle TV1 for eight years, and even there he couldn’t help but share his ideas about the right kind of therapy work.

And as you might expect, television stardom was not only treated with unreserved enthusiasm in psychiatric circles.

Furman says that no one ever barked at him face-to-face, but he could sense various signs of indignation. When the Finnish Psychiatric Association organized a seminar on “media and psychiatry”, Furman was not asked to attend, even though he was undoubtedly the psychiatrist most exposed in the media.

“I don’t know what they were thinking,” Furman updates.

Not him still, one would call oneself public-sick. He says that he is afraid of interviews in which they want to know about his family relationships and other matters of his private life. And he is not at all enthusiastic about taking on the role of an expert in those matters that he doesn’t think he knows enough about.

What makes a person murder? Is it With Donald Trump mental disorder? Why do people get cynical as they get older? For example, the media has asked him for answers to such questions.

“One time a journalist called and asked if I could explain why spectators in rallies get in front of the cars and jump off at the last minute,” says Furman.

“I replied that how do I know!”

LAST in the years Furman has adopted the role of a suitcase preacher. He has toured the world talking about his favorite child, i.e. the solution-oriented approach, and held lectures and educational events as far as China and New Zealand.

Writing is also an important part. Since 1986, Furman has scratched various works related to psychology and personal development almost every year. And there is no end in sight.

Furman thinks that he will probably never give up doing work. At least completely. Working on questions related to psychiatry still feels important, and of course getting nice feedback also warms the heart.

And he has to help people!

Furman amused by his own words. He says that he did the famous significance test, in which a finger is inserted into a full glass of water and pulled out lightning fast. If there is a finger hole in the water, you know you are irreplaceable.

Guess if it was fulfilled, he asks.

Then he laughs.