70 years old | Professor Seppo Honkapohja has developed an even better economic model for unexpected crises: “The corona crisis is a valid example where old rational theories do not help”

Seppo Honkapohja internationalized Finnish economics, directed a new generation of researchers – and eventually ended up at the Bank of Finland.

“Strongest it attracted a systematic approach, and there was also a dose of mathematics at the bottom, which I did a lot, ”Professor Seppo Honkapohja specifies his motives for choosing to study economics at one time.

In 1970, the young man entered the University of Helsinki, and for two years he had a master’s degree in economics. My field was found oitis.

There was an interesting high school time in the background. At the age of 17, the pit of the Joensuu medical family received a Cultural Foundation scholarship to the prestigious Atlantic College in Wales. Not many Finns were seen there – the most famous of the schoolchildren of the early years are Pentti Kouri and Jorma Ollila.

Two years of high school taught him a lot – languages ​​and international communication, modern study. “As an early teenager, I was majoring in science and astronomy, but at College of Wales I was already starting to focus on social and economic subjects. There were good reading lists, essays were done independently, and of course it was a lot that young people from 35 countries studied there, ”Honkapohja explains.

In Finland the club remained impressive. Honkapohja studied and became friends, among other things Sixten Korkmanin, Erkki Koskelan and Jukka Pekkarinen with the professor of economics as the number one figure in the field Jouko Paunio.

“The best possible supervisor for the researcher was Jouko Paunio. He also urged me to go abroad for a year as a researcher, and that’s when I went to London too. ”

The collaboration with Paunio bore fruit. They created a intensive in-service training program for 15 researchers at a time – funded by the Yrjö Jahnsson Foundation. Since then, in the 1990s and 2000s, Erkki Koskela and Honkapohja conjured up a new unit of excellence, from which many dissertations in economics emerged.

Honkapohja has also made international contacts a daily routine. The relations of our economics with world research circles have not been as diligently expanded as the Nobel laureate Bengt Holmström.

What areas does the professor himself prefer to study?

“Yes, my number one topic for 35 years has been modeling economic expectations,” Honkapohja says and laughs.

“At the macro level, a certain rational theory prevailed for a long time, which is very rigid and does not bite into surprising crises at all. I have developed a ‘self-referring to the system’ model, which takes into account expectations, forecasts and future reaalidatan connection. “

There are enough crises and there is a need for flexible applications.

“Financial markets, hailed as efficient, suffered a collapse in the 2008 financial crisis. There remained uncertainty and even a deep ferment, even if it was not acknowledged by Chicago school representatives and some bankers. ”

“The corona crisis is another valid example where old rational theories don’t help.”

Honkapohja sat firmly in retirement as a professor at Cambridge, but suddenly an attractive place opened up: membership of the Bank of Finland’s Executive Board. He was elected unanimously and work began in 2008.

How did the theory master switch to practical work? “Of course there were familiar themes. What was most surprising, however, is how fast-paced and high-profile the bank is at all times. ”

The board were also Pentti Hakkarainen, Sinikka Salo and the CEO Erkki Liikanen. Honkapohja was also responsible for a research department close to him, whose work helped to get out of the 2008 crisis, among other things.

If no monetary policy solutions are made in the granite castle on Snellmaninkatu, Honkapohja will see the Bank of Finland still play an important role in promoting stability.

“The final decisions on monetary policy are made in Frankfurt, the European Central Bank, but the Executive Director who attends its meetings is briefed by the Executive Board and the rest of the House’s panel of experts.”