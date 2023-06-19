70 years old | Pioneering photographer Stefan Bremer lost the sight in his photographing eye, but continues his work – “As long as the right eye agrees to work”

For photographer Stefan Bremer, the human face represents an endless source of inspiration. He is known especially for the pictures of rock bands he took in the 1980s.

As one on a January night Stefan Bremer walked into the bathroom of his home and glanced at himself in the mirror in passing. He was horrified. He could see nothing with his left eye.

What the hell is this? Bremer wondered.

In the morning, the sight was still missing. After tests at the hospital, it was found that a blood vessel had broken in the back of the eye, near the center of sharp vision. The problem could only be solved by cutting.

“I was already on the operating table when the surgeon said that we can’t do the operation because the bleeding hasn’t stopped. I asked if he would recover from this. The answer was that you will not recover, that you will operate with one eye from now on.”

Bremer recalls the episode from over a year ago in his office at the Helsinki Cable Factory. Losing the sight in one eye would be a shock to anyone, but it is especially depressing news for someone who has dedicated his entire life to photography.

“And I still had an eye for photography the other day,” he grunts.

Stephen It is almost impossible to sum up Bremer’s – Steffen among his friends – career as a photographer and photo artist in a few sentences. So much and in so many, he has had time to roam around with his camera.

The resume includes countless art exhibitions, work as a newspaper photographer, nature and documentary photography, decades of hard work as a teacher at the University of the Arts, extensive cooperation with art institutions such as the Finnish National Opera – and so on.

Personally, Bremer names the most significant works he has photographed youth culture and Helsinki’s nightlife Helsinki by Night (1983) and a series of pictures Man and Woman – Man and woman (1998), who mapped human corporeality and myths related to Finnishness using nudes.

“ “I have always been interested in reaching soulfulness.”

Bremer says he has never found a clear red thread in his work. The unifying factor and object of artistic interest has been man, and especially the human face. Through them, Bremer has tried to dive behind the mask being portrayed, reach the real person and explore various problems related to being human.

“I’ve always been interested in reaching the soul, what’s under the surface layer and how people generally wear their own faces,” says Bremer.

“It has been an endless source of inspiration.”

For the big one his photos of Finnish rock bands are probably the most familiar to the public. In the early 1980s, Bremer developed an image processing technique based on painting black and white images with various chemicals and glaze colors.

Stefan Bremer’s most widely known images can be found on the covers of favorite records of the 1980s.

At the same time, he came to define the aesthetics of eighties rock photography. Bremer’s pioneering handprint can be admired, for example, on Hanoi Rocks’ debut album Bangkok Shocks, Saigon Shakes, Hanoi Rocks (1981), Dingo My name is Dingo album (1984) and Sielun Veljien L’amourhan (1985) on the cover art.

Bremer laughs.

“It was pretty funny to see the faces of the guys in the band when I took the pictures to the screen. They were absolutely amazed that my god, did I have such cute clothes. I replied that it wasn’t, that in addition to photography, I also worked as a clothing designer and make-up artist.”

The period as the court photographer of rock bands ended up lasting less than a decade. Bremer’s interest in designing album covers waned when the CD took over the market. At the same time, independent artistic work attracted him more and more tightly.

Bremen says that photographing ordinary people has always seemed more meaningful to him than filming sessions for capricious star artists with their rules and restrictions. The same rules of the game for personal photography still apply in both.

According to Bremer’s view, personal photography is based above all on communication. It is important to make the subject feel natural and safe. If trust is not achieved, the end result will also be fragile.

Such a photographer requires a good psychological eye for the game and social talent. And there’s no harm in being cunning either.

“The most important thing is to reach a connection with a person. That’s why quite often togetherness and conversations play a much more significant role than the actual moment of taking pictures. You have to somehow know how to pull the right strings”, Bremer says and smiles.

Manipulate?

“Yeah, that too.”

Bremen wouldn’t be Bremer if he didn’t already have numerous plans for the future. Last year, a series of abstract photographs was born Black hole (2022). In it, he tried to describe his new life situation, where the most important work tool has been partially destroyed.

Will he ever stop filming?

“Absolutely not”, exclaims Bremer.

“As long as the right eye agrees to work…”

“…And even if I didn’t agree, I would definitely continue in some strange way.”