70 years old | Photographer Timo Kelaranta only thinks he has taken his best pictures now – “I guess I’m so slow to learn,” he says

A turning point in Timo Kelaranta’s career was the Ateneum’s Ars 83 contemporary art exhibition. It was a “shocking experience” for him.

Could we to meet in your office there in Espoo, I suggest palpating the photographer To Timo Kelaranta. Interviewees are usually at their best in their own environment, where they feel more relaxed.

“It fits really well, except that I don’t have a study, let alone a studio. Today, almost any corner of the table is enough for me, even temporary, ”says Timo Kelaranta laughing.

He emphasizes that this choice has only good sides. Free from space, time and heavy equipment, he can design and take new pictures nowadays, on the go. And so he does because he “can’t live without a day”.

“To live without ”sounds rather pompous, but Kelaranta, who photographed for over fifty years, doesn’t seem like a person with a tendency to self-enhancement or dramatic exaggeration.

On the contrary, at least if nothing can be deduced from his photographs: they are almost invariably precise, simplistic, and insignificant.

They also force you to ask if they are at all “correct” in the old-fashioned way, photographed on camera. After all, they don’t actually present anything, at least not as the photos would expect.

“I admit. I play with the viewer’s expectations, albeit with sincere benevolence, inviting me. Still, I am amazed at the seriousness with which my work is sometimes viewed, ”says Kelaranta.

Kelarannan first exhibition Vieno and Ierikka was in 1978 at the Museum of Photography, second From the heart of the country At the Hippolyte Gallery in 1981.

Admittedly, this Thirty Kelaranta, who portrayed his grandparents, might not be able to be combined with the current Kelaranta. To this questioner who plays with shapes and scales in his photographs and collides with bright color surfaces. At the beginning of his artist career, he was a traditional black and white documentary filmmaker, and still a human photographer.

“I found my own expression for quite a long time and I got the plot to catch up maybe only in the early 1980s,” Kelaranta says and specifies as a turning point in the Ateneum’s international contemporary art Ars 83 exhibition. And doubts, jokingly, whether he has still recovered from the shocking experience.

“Only then did I realize how flexible and multifaceted the world of contemporary art is, how many ways there can be to develop one’s goals there. The opposite of the rigid 1970s was enormous. As such, at the age of five, I was sure that I would become a visual artist. ”

Arts and crafts Kelaranta, who graduated from the university’s evening line, had taken serious photographs for a decade by the time of the Ars exhibition and had also tried out his talents on the more commercial side. He was a member of the new Saftra Cooperative, filmed a lot of musicians in the 1970s, as well as a dozen record covers for Love Records, the best known of which is probably Wigwam. Dark Album.

“I didn’t experience filming people all the way down,” Kelaranta says.

In his later images and series of images, people are rare. He thinks he wouldn’t have developed into a very strange graph of people, as he wasn’t able to fully hold the situation in his hands and enjoy his work.

And the average “pretty good” has never been good enough for him, at least not when weighing his own pictures.

Growing up in Tapiola, Espoo, Timo Kelaranta already played drums as a high school student, and for six months with his friend, bassist Pekka Pohjola. Kelaranta took this playful series of pictures in 1970, when Pohjola was 18 years old. “To my recollection, I imitated the cover of Beatles’ album A Hard Day’s Night – perhaps also because our short-lived band played Beatles songs.”

How so self-critical and modest was then able to teach others, yet apparently successfully? Kelaranta had a long career at the University of Art and Design, where he progressed from a part-time teacher to a lecturer and assistant professor, as well as a professor. During these years, 1975–2001, he also received two State Prizes for Photography.

“As a lecturer and professor, I didn’t try to point one way better than another. I shared my experiences and tried to help the student find their strength, its own thing, ”Kelaranta assures.

“I was amazed and delighted because the angle of entry of the students was always unexpected. Do they know how reciprocal the teaching situation is? That’s what I learned too. ”

Now this conversational context is more limited, but learning continues.

“I dare to suggest that I have done my best work only now, with the ears of the Seventy. I guess I’m so slow to learn. However, the time-consuming road feels good, on its own. ”

In the 1970s, Timo Kelaranta recorded more than a dozen records for Love Records. This image was used a bit cropped on the cover of Muska Babitzin’s second album, Here It Is (1977). “I photographed him for half an hour in the Saftra cooperative’s studio in Kruununhaka – this seems to be the last screen of that session.”

Timo Kelaranta has a habit of reinterpreting his pictures, recycling them. “I photographed the surface of the Pacific Lake in 1980, but it didn’t match my experience in a conflicting world. Six years later, I broke the negative into this form and re-drafted. ” – Picture from the series Silent Lake (1980/1986).

Timo Kelaranta has used metal and glass in his pictures, the Juego series is the first where he used paper. “Mexican Manuel Álvarez Bravo once photographed the series Juego de papel, in some shots of which he folded the paper. I wanted to continue the idea with my own work, Bravo is my great role model. ” – Photo from the series Juego (2009).

In the latest Numeritos series, Timo Kelaranta uses small colorful pieces of paper, from which he combines photographs that question the idea of ​​photography. “I’ve been filming this series for over two years, and there are already another hundred images that can be presented. This has never happened before. I have enjoyed every moment. ” – Picture from the series Numeritos (2020).