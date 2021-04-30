70 years old | Mikko Alatalo is proud of his band Coitus Int: “We showed that rock can naturally be sung in Finnish”

Mikko Alatalo, a Member of Parliament, also enjoyed himself. “But I have not missed that polarized debate in Parliament at all. The one who started little by little and has always escalated. ”

Mikko Alatalo that is, his youth like any young man in his sixties. The family were from Kiiminki, the father a small farmer and a taxi driver, the mother a seamstress.

Mikko’s son, the only child of Alataloja, was allowed to attend college, as much as high school in Kiimingi and high school in Oulu. “I was busy with free time as a child and teenager. My mother emphasized to me moderation and justice, my father’s diligence and willingness to help and serve other people. ”

Early in the picture came music – guitar, pop and my own bands – as well as literature from side to side.

“It was a normal formula with the Beatles and With Dylane, also Stevie from Winwood became important. And of the writers I read early and in secret like Paavo Rintala, Timo K. Mukka, Hannu Salama and Kalle Päätalo. ”

“Pop, sports, literature,” he sums up.

Oulu’s high school time with its teenagers awakened Alatalo to issues of the era, such as pacifism and developing country issues.

“And I remember how 1969 started The current second investigative journalism opened its eyes, and how tonic they were Reino Paasilinnan severe TV documentaries. ”

Road took me to Tampere, to study journalism and the turmoil of university radicalism. At the same time, it threw Alatalo into something surprising, which became more sustainable: the band, the making of the song, the life of the artist.

Of those moments, there are now half a century of rapes, from the early moments of Manserock.

“The key stuff was that I came across at university Harri Rinteeseen and immediately after Juice for the Widow – or then he was still a shy poet boy Jussi. That’s where it turned out, as fun, and soon the Coitus Int band was up and it became the first LP. ”

What kind of partners did Rinne and Leskinen turn out to be?

“Harrihan was and is an intelligent Mensa type, more sociological than the rest of us, and a damn good reducer,” Alatalo characterizes. “He has received these: Gentle lunch, Back to the middle class, Breaking is at risk of being ugly… I have sat a lot together, Harri has a tablet in my lap, I have a guitar. ”

“Juice was a humanist and an individualist. He got acquainted, and he showed his wax booklet full of ready-made fine texts. In the band, he wanted to be a wrestler, and at the same time wanted to show the whole world. Even though he knew how to be really angular, we were very close to each other. ”

Catali’s songs are appreciated by Alatalo as a breakthrough.

“They bridged the gap and distance that existed between our current rock lyricism and Anglo-American rock lyricism. We showed that rock can naturally be sung in our native language, this Finnish language. ”

Alatalo split into a journalist’s work – and soon became a solo artist. The run became long. Undoubted star moments and deep potholes have hit the path, and he considers the 1980s to be the strongest in his music career. “That’s when the three-disc series was born, Colonial Finnish songs, which describes the fate, the harsh and the rapid depletion of our countryside. ”

“Can it be lived at home in the wigs of Pohja …, ”He snatches the verse Gentle lunch from his song from 1981.

An exceptional leap came in 2003: to run for office and immediately through the parliamentary elections. Sixteen years as a Member of Parliament forced a restless traveling boy into a completely different working environment. Sitting in committees and in the Chamber.

As a social character, Alatalo enjoyed himself on Arkadianmäki as well – and especially in front of traffic and copyright.

“But I have not missed that polarized debate in Parliament at all. The one who started little by little and has always only escalated, ”he says two years after his retirement.

Which one is Mikko Alatalo at his own, in the world of songs or politics?

The man inches. “Probably my songs have made a bigger impact. If I have comforted some people, that is a lot too. ”