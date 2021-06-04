70 years old | Markku Kivinen created the status of the Alexander Institute, and headed the Department of Russian Studies for more than 20 years

Järin many Russian scholars do not have the same Soviet experience in their family as the director of the Alexander Institute Markku Kivinen. His Gift-mother’s uncle Kalle Lepola (1888–1937) had served as a speaker and MP for the SDP, which was later executed behind the eastern border. Stalin in the persecution of Finns in the autumn of 1937.

“My mother said they learned about Uncle Kalle’s fate even before the wars. It was a shock to the family, but it was also offensive to try to explain the case within the Finnish left, ”Markku Kivinen explains.

“In our own family in the sixties, we talked about it openly.”

When Stalin’s crimes began to come to light from the spring of 1956, Lahja Kivinen and a journalist Sulo Kivinen were in the domestic left most strictly demanding accounting with their conclusions. On the contrary, Sulo “Suti” Kivinen lost his job at Kansan Uutis the following year.

“My parents were uncompromising anti-Stalinists.”

The spirit of home was felt in the background, in two ways, when Markku Kivinen chose to study at a young age.

“After all, my mother was a sociologist and we talked a lot about the social sciences, which I then turned to. On the other hand, the criticism of my parents vaccinated me so much that in the left turn of the students, I didn’t throw myself into the steepest positions, ”he says.

“Yes, I was a Marxist class researcher and I joined Arto Noron and a gang of partners. ”

Sociology was Kivinen’s Home Field, until he became a professor – until Russia came up again. When Kivinen was elected in 1996 to establish the Alexander Institute, which is beginning research in Russia and Eastern Europe, the initial situation was at least modest.

“Initially, we had four employees, while the institute currently has a staff of 70 people.”

The stones are valued as a strong networker who was able to lay the groundwork and consolidate the status of the Alexander Institute. The theorist experienced the transformation as a pragmatic sociologist and a trainer in research projects. The institute is a Stone Creation, and he piloted the house for over 20 years.

The institute recently operated for eight years with the status of a center of excellence. The episode produced forty research papers and 200 articles – in English and Russian. Kivinen now inches that it would have been good to publish a few in Finnish as well.

“The domestic media and the public could have had a wider feel for the research results.”

Alexander Institute and the stones have been barked kindly toward Russia. Is there a reason for that and where does it sprout?

“Yes, the attack started right in the 90s before the furniture was even carried in,” Kivinen sighs.

“In my view, it has been based on erroneous conclusions that have created a complete image of the enemy, which in turn is as unchanging as it is untrue.”

“I never answered that cry. I would consider a decent scientific discussion to be something other than a mere stigma. ”

For a long time Kivinen has a twofold attitude towards his research subject, Russia and the Russians.

“I feel strong sympathy for ordinary people and civil society, but the landscapes across the country look bleak in many ways. Raw ethnonationalism is also flourishing there, with its own Russian spices. ”

An analysis of the numerous contradictions and tensions that would require a solution in Russia would be needed, Kivinen emphasizes – and in this he sees a task for sociologists as well.

But scientific cooperation with Russia is becoming increasingly inflamed.

“Until ten years ago, the situation seemed open but today it is quite cramped.”

However, Markku Kivinen does not want to give up. In his opinion, one must always look for possible points of action and new levels.

“We must not be a party that closes doors – even if we do not maintain any illusions and do not accept human rights violations.”