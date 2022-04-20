70 years old | “Making hits has turned its head,” says Esa Nieminen, composer of many successful songs.

Esa Nieminen no longer produces records for large record companies, but new compositions are created regularly.

Composer-producer Esa Nieminen You can see the Gulf of Finland directly from the window of the Hanko home. Ships, swans and eel flocks can be seen far out to sea.

Nieminen does not need to go to congested Finland.

“At this stage in my life, one begins to appreciate the serenity and value of such a landscape. But when the autumn storm hits your neck and the drops fly from the sea to the windows, you also know what the other extreme is like, ”says Nieminen.

Even their jobs no longer detain him in the metropolitan area. Nieminen composes two musicals and songs for dance bands, but does not sit in Helsinki’s studios every day as a record producer.

“I have slowed down at my own pace, but of course the phone has also slowed down. I no longer have a touch with today’s record label people and the way I make music. My own forty-year production was what happened during such a different era, ”says Nieminen.

“Most of the time, I’ve been producing self-published dances for dance bands that are on the stage with a pretty loud shout, but all the big record companies are rejecting the dance beat and not doing it today at all. However, those who do their work on stages and in dance venues need new software and have to publish it themselves. ”

Niemi became a sought-after background force for the dance stroke at the latest with the success of the Yölintu band he produced. He wonders how, just fifteen years ago, there was a time when a hundred thousand copies of a dance orchestra’s record were sold.

“Making songs has also turned on its head. When done in groups and with six to seven authors distributing copyrights, it eliminates the opportunity to become a professional in this field anymore. I am the last generation and myself among the few who were able to acquire a profession from music as a background factor. ”

Nieminen came to the industry in the mid-1970s after piano lessons, hard-working playing and listening to the Beatles, and music teacher training.

He sent demos to Finnlevy and started a career as a singer-songwriter, but after becoming a record producer, he found himself in the right place in the background.

The first hit produced by Nieminen was Frederik Tshingis Khan. It was followed Paula Koivuniemen Dark eyes, brown hair and Frederik Thirty, which was Nieminen’s own composition. Also Katri Helena soon came to his stable.

“The house was full of artists, none of whom made the music themselves. They needed a person in the background to look for songs to record and perform them. Fortunately, great successes began, because after that, no one questioned why I produced his record, ”says Nieminen.

“What’s nicer than making records? They left the table and were told there was an artist in there who needed to have the album ready in four months. The end result could be a record that had a significant song for the artist in good time that took his career forward years. ”

In the 1980s Nieminen did a lot of commercial music, but composing and recording continued.

During the recession, the Advertising industry waned and the blow started to go well, so the record business returned to its main job.

In 1997 Seppo Hovi called and said it was about to begin Bumtsibumtelevision program. Hovi asked Niemi to become the second pianist in the program.

Bumtsibumia was performed with this line-up for eight years, and Nieminen’s face became familiar to the whole nation.

At the end of the program, a change in the record industry began to show in his work situation, but was replaced by musical and film compositions as well as concert conductor work.

They employ About the headlands also in the near future. Composing has remained because it is the most interesting part of him making music. The piano, which serves as the composer’s tool, is in a place of honor in the living room of the home.

“I have been used to composing ready-made texts for decades. They are still sent to me a lot. At best, the text drives inspiration, and you get the feeling that this is good, now you have to try it! ”

