70 years old | “Madame, you are dressed as you should now,” Ilona Pelli, a fashion designer at the Dior store in Paris, was told that the garment should have charisma.

High-quality and ecological clothes do not age over the years, says clothing designer Ilona Pelli.

“In clothing there has to be charisma, ”the fashion designer Ilona Pelli says. “So you are stopped on the street and asked who that garment is.”

Ilona Pelli has often experienced it herself, for example in the middle of Paris.

“You are the most elegant woman in Rue Rivoli now,” was once said.

In the Dior store, she was also noticed: “Madame, you are dressed as you should now.”

In Finland, people interested in fashion other than people in the field also distinguish the clothes designed by Pelli. They can be identified by a simplistic and often bold geometric design that extends from wear and outerwear to evening dresses.

Ilona Pell ‘s family background is through his mother in Kerava and Sariolan in a famous circus family. As a child, he became acquainted with the many peculiarities of the field, from circus artists to elephants.

During her school days, she was most interested in the clothes she always designed herself and the sewing shop made.

“Aunts said yes you have to become a fashion designer. I went to study at the University of Art and Design, but to the line of interior design, where I graduated in 1977. ”

At the same time as studying interior architecture, he studied graphic arts at the Evening School of Art and Design.

However, he continued to follow the fashion of clothing.

“After the art industry, I worked as an interior designer in architectural and interior design offices. Clothes and their design were just a hobby then. ”

Pelli had married in 1972 his youthful love Markku Susimäki with. Both of their sons were born in the 1980s. Around the same time, Pelli opened his friend Eija Ahon with a store called Alter ego, which sold clothes designed by him. There was an economic boom and everything went well until the recession of the 1990s surprised.

“The architectural firm reduced its operations and the interior designer was the first to fly out. The Alter Ego movement was stopped and the spouse fell ill, he was at home in oxygen hoses. ”

Ilona Pelli focused on clothes and bought fabrics from wool jersey for Marimekko’s collection. Editor in Anna magazine Tarja Vuokko praised the collection. “That’s what we need,” Pelli recalls the reporter wrote.

However, the 1990s were not the golden age of freelance clothing design. There is much the same thing now.

“Now we live in the kind of time we did then. After Marimekko, no industrial plant was interested. ”

Interior designer the profession bore for some time again and Pelli designed the then Governor of the Bank of Finland in his office Sirkka Hämäläinen representative residence.

In 1995, he founded a limited company as a fashion designer. At the same time, a fashion store named after Ilona Pelli opened. There was a strong safety net and good assistants around.

“It was hard work. I had started the company without knowing anything about it but trusting my talent. ”

He had entered the clothing industry without its training. He had studied clothing zoning himself. The end result was honed in production. “Design is that the designer’s handprint is visible and refined from one collection to another. You have to be nervous all the time. The quality of the work must be of a high standard, ”he defines.

Competition in the industry is fierce. International fashion fairs are important for an export-oriented clothing designer. At the Atmosphère trade fair in Paris in 2004, popular with American customers, Pelli realized that he is as good a designer as his colleagues from Germany or France.

“Attending the fair was expensive and challenging. It gave strength. ”

In France and in Italy he has understood why they have been great powers in the textile and clothing industry. The centuries-old culture is an identity-building background for everything. According to Pelli, Finland has a young culture and the textile industry is mainly engineering-driven. It lacks vision and creativity.

The damn creativity hasn’t waned: “I’m just frustrated when I can’t do as much as I could anymore.”

He is also annoyed by the “age racism” prevalent in the industry. The tacit knowledge of older designers cannot be passed on to younger ones.

Ilona Pelli’s plans now include memoirs and a retrospective exhibition presenting her own life’s work.

“Nowadays, I make clothes mainly for myself, but also for others on request. Many good things, such as high-quality and ecological clothing, do not become obsolete over the years. ”