70 years old | Kiti the Monastery wonders: she has made serious documentaries even though she loves humor

The documentary director no longer believes he is making films, and has returned to his painting hobby.

In his film Say what you saw Kiti Luostarinen dealt with his own family’s past and contradictions without even trying to correct them. The documentary relied on the ways human memory works by showing how differently family members remembered things.

The Finnish classic of the personal documentary premiered in 1993. It was in the works since the late 1980s. Now, forty years later, Luostarinen’s own perception of the time described in it has changed.

“After all, memories change as life changes a person and his or her views. When making the film, I felt like I was a victim. But now I think we are all survivors, ”Luostarinen thinks.

Say what you saw addressed tough topics such as memories of childhood punishments. The siblings ’views of the past differed more than they might think possible. Still, they managed to watch the finished film in harmony.

70th birthday on the dawn, Luostarinen can look in another direction, the lives of his own children and even his grandchildren.

Equally tough stuff doesn’t show up – thankfully – but people still don’t remember things as well.

“Ten years ago, my son Ilari said he was not allowed to play gun games as a child. But I never denied them. I just didn’t want to buy him a toy gun. He got weapons from his cousins ​​in a cat trade and of course got to play with them. That way you can stamp the memory for a moment. ”

Apparently there were no traumas left. Only last week Ilari delighted her mother by thanking her for a wonderful childhood.

Monastic not just watching his old movies after the premiere. Her second landmark, Women’s Appearance Pressure Female arc (1997) he came to see him in Stockholm a couple of years after the premiere. He stayed in the hall when it was raining outside and there was no coffee shop nearby.

“I snoozed in the back row and thought that yes it was progressing slowly. In a dream, I even figured out how it should have been cut. When the audience then praised the film after the screening in a questioning session, I tried to be more gracious about it myself. ”

Say what you saw received the Golden Gate Award in San Francisco and was awarded Nordisk Panorama as the best Nordic documentary. Female arch won the main prize and audience prize of his series at the Tampere Film Festival and toured festivals from Brazil to Taiwan.

Described in a nursing home The face of death (2003) Luostarinen watched at a teaching gig a few years ago. In it, he described the last weeks of the terminally ill in convalescent care. He found the participants by volunteering at Terhokod.

“It was just smooth and interesting. To that extent, it was not surprising that the time at Terhokodi was valuable to me and that experience will not change for any reason. ”

Monastic wonders that she has made serious films about family, death and other difficult topics, while loving humor. He thinks the university is influential in the background. He studied social sciences and aesthetics at the University of Helsinki and worked there for a couple of years.

Neither of the monasteries became a researcher. He decided to take up making films, but never studied the field for short courses any more.

“But for the movies, I wrote and researched a lot. They combined research and aesthetics. I’ll still get acquainted with google if I’m even interested in some news. And I read a lot of scientific and philosophical literature. ”

Luostarinen no longer thinks he will make documentaries. Last control At home in the village (2012) tells about the village of Luhanga and its residents in Päijänne.

He then designed a new film but left it with his spouse, the composer Toni Edelmann, fell ill. Edelmann died in 2017.

“We decided to have fun with Toni’s last years. Now small-scale doing could still be of interest, but getting funding is not. Finland is no longer enough, but should run to get money from the world and make demos. It wasn’t easy before, but not so complicated. ”

Monastic says he has returned to his painting hobby and is doing long ski runs, now that there is a real winter in the south as well.

He may sound too serene to make documentaries about the sorrows of the world.

“In the 60s and 70s, I was a politically well-aware leftist. It has subsided. Of course, I still follow and discuss the news, but they no longer get me excited. Toni’s illness taught him patience and he no longer has to look for anything or strive for anything, ”he says.

“It’s amazing to be 70 years old. It seems that all ages are present: childhood, youth, middle age and I am mummikin. Life here and now has become easier and more fun all the time. This can be the sky you dream of. ”