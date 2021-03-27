70 years old | “It was a terrible time,” recalls architect Matti Vatilo on the impact of the 1990s recession on architects: “There were suicides, divorces, forced house sales”

The desire for social influence took architect Matti Vatilo into a career as a civil servant.

In Jalasjärvi There were no Architects in Southern Ostrobothnia, nor Matti Vatilo knew none before going to study architecture at Tampere University of Technology in the 1970s.

He grew up in a small family with a child. As a child, he was passionate about drawing floor plans for buildings. The cover of the Swedish book had a picture of Stockholm. He copied its outline on paper and redesigned the city. No one knew, not even himself, where this enthusiasm came from. But the profession of architect was also suggested to him by teachers during high school.

It was not at all obvious that Vatilo had even gone to college. The elementary school teacher visited it absolutely separately for his parents. At that time, college had to be pursued. Vatilo’s father died when he was 13 years old.

“Maybe I wouldn’t have been able to go on to high school after high school if Dad had lived because Dad had stuck to work due to our lack of money. Instead, the mother was positive about continuing her studies, ”says Vatilo.

Architecture in his studies, it was self-evident to him from the outset that he was focused on community planning, “because it allows him to influence living environment solutions more broadly than building design”.

He taught the subject in Tampere at that time Jere Maula.

“He has a lot to set it up, how I’m mieltänyt my own work. He saw urban planning as a factor in our physical environment and a social influencer, ”Vatilo describes.

Architecture education in Tampere was only taking shape during his studies. Professors Erkki Helamaa and Helmer Stenius developed teaching a little differently than in Otaniemi: for example, environmental psychology was included in the curriculum, and interprofessional cooperation was encouraged. The results began to show when groups of students from Tampere attracted attention by winning an astonishing number of architectural competitions. Vatilo recalls his study times with warmth.

After graduating, he went to Vaasa and Kemi as a zoner. The zoning career was allowed to remain when in 1983 he was elected managing director of the YH developers in Northern Finland. At work, the entire construction value chain became familiar. The company was the market leader in rental housing production in its area and also built service buildings for municipalities.

“At the time, the construction industry was not yet as concentrated as it is today. Even in the north there were a lot of small and medium construction companies, very good. Then the big construction companies started buying them and the competition in the industry decreased, ”Vatilo describes the change.

Next The first stage in his career was ten years as Secretary General of the Finnish Association of Architects Safa. That was the time of the recession of the early 1990s and “it was a terrible time”. Everything changed.

“The recession has left me with a lifelong trauma. Construction stopped like a wall and at worst, half of the architects were unemployed. Some fell on the basic daily allowance because they had never been able to prepare for unemployment. There were suicides, divorces, forced sales of houses, ”he recalls the years of horror.

“We in Safa followed the unemployment figures week by week and it was always thought that this couldn’t get any worse. Some members remained on the margins or changed professions. The taxis also had Architects as drivers. Some were saved abroad, ”says Vatilo.

However, the recession was overcome in the mid-1990s and now there is full employment in the sector, in some places even a labor shortage.

“If something good followed from the ordeal, then the architect’s professional image became more diverse.”

The entire construction industry was reorganized. New companies were born and construction companies ensured their coping with cyclical fluctuations by organizing the distribution of contracts to subcontractors.

“As a result, no one really takes responsibility for the whole. At the very least, the fact that subcontractors are chaining contracts should be prevented, ”he estimates.

Vatilon the civil service career continued in the Ministry of the Environment from the late 1990s until retirement. There, the tasks related to the development of legislation, land use management, urban and municipal policy and cultural environment issues.

“The development of contracts for land use, housing production and transport in large urban areas has been interesting. In them, building partnerships within the state administration and with municipalities has not always been easy when the administration’s silos are still high. Successes are even more rewarding then. ”

Regarding the official’s relationship with political decision-makers, he says:

“Democratic decision-making must be respected, but it is the duty of the official to bring information and alternatives to support it. And, of course, a well-founded own view. ”

“The core tasks of zoning include reconciling different needs and interests. The task of planning is not to prevent change, but to manage it by identifying and supporting positive effects and preventing undesired development, ”Vatilo defines.

“Zoning and urban development more broadly are now at a hinge. The experience of the Crown Year on the needs of housing and local recreation and, above all, climate change and species extinction require a change of direction. I am following with interest how the ongoing reforms of the Land Use and Building Act and the Nature Conservation Act recognize this. ”