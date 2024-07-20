70 years old | “It felt like a bad dream that just continued” – Summer 2020 was a tough time for Kati Tervo, until everything changed with a puppy

70 years old|Kati Tervo only started her career as a writer at the age of 53. The topics for the books have been given by my own life.

20.7. 18:30

Kati Tervo presents the beach of his summer residence. We are in Teisko, less than an hour’s drive from the center of Tampere. Tervo has been coming here in the summers since he was a child, because the nearby plot with the cabins has belonged to his father’s side of the family for a long time.

“And half a mile away is an island where the women of the family were fleeing bombings from Helsinki during the war.”