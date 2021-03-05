70 years old | Impact singer Tarja Ylitalo did not abandon the nature of Lapland even during the peak of her popularity: “

Tarja Ylitalo already had to give up touring after falling ill in the early 2000s, but with her rehabilitation, the performance is of interest again.

Impact singer Tarja Ylitalon under the anniversary, there is plenty of time in the calendar to remember the past. Performances and hobbies are on hiatus due to the corona epidemic, but they have been able to go outside anyway.

Ylitalo, who lives in Pello, sought strength from Lapland’s nature as early as the 1980s, when he was one of Finland’s most popular singers. He never moved south, although he was often attracted.

“When we were going hard, we had to get to visit the forest by the campfire, fire in the woods or just fall asleep there. Unravel all the hustle and bustle that was in your head, and then go back to everyday tasks until there was a departure ahead again, ”Ylitalo recalls.

The busy years of singing began in their thirties. Before that, Ylitalo gained experience by touring for more than a decade at home dance venues.

He often performed as a warm-up for stars from the south, so at the same time they heard Ylitalo sing. Many encouraged to go further. From Rovaniemi Seppo Leinon Listen to me, Mom The song was already on the radio.

Matin and Tepon produced by Fold across The song made Ylitalo a star in 1979. The song warns her partner that infidelity will end the relationship immediately.

“When such a thing was said out of a woman’s mouth, that empathy and thinking the same way was often evident in the reactions of the audience. From there, they shook hands and said, yeah, that’s how it should be. ”

With the success, Ylitalo left his long-term job in the kitchen of a vocational school. The resignation was daring, but the gig salesman promised him and the backing band a full calendar of performances.

“Think about it, here’s a nonsense coming out of that kind of hit and offer. Can you not take it after you have been intoxicated since you were a child? At least I couldn’t, ”says Ylitalo.

“We lived for weeks on the tour bus and went home just to turn around, change outfits, do laundry and pay bills until we set off on a long journey again. We lived like in a submarine, but it was most wonderful that I was a welcome and expected guest at the gigs. ”

Ylitalon in the band played her husband Tuomo, this two brothers and a cousin. The family business was a close-knit group that drove from Pello to gigs all over Finland and to the Swedish side.

“We wanted to show that we can handle this from here on out. I felt that I could be myself here, the Tarja who got to know me, ”Ylitalo says.

“At that time, musicians were allowed to work and earn a living without having to be in day jobs, play evenings and get tired over their flanks. Now it is quite different and there are no jobs for musicians in the same way. Restaurants no longer use live music once karaoke has taken over. ”

in the 1990’s The production of the upper house became more serious. The singer herself feels that she was allowed to expand her scale and also be accepted as an interpreter of sensitive songs. The upper house also moved to church to sing spiritual music.

At the turn of the millennium, health betrayed. Chronic pain produced pain while singing and prevented long car journeys. The gig had to stop. During the worst times, Ylitalo got into a wheelchair.

“It was quite a blow, but it freed my hand to make art. There was an urgent need to get creativity unloaded somehow otherwise. I applied for a civic college course with an awesome teacher and got acquainted with pulp, watercolors and drawing. ”

After many years of rehabilitation, exercise is normal again. Rarely have there been performances in the home region. Husband Tuomo still works as an accompanist.

Ylitalon and the story of this band has also spawned a summer theater play. It has not yet been presented due to the corona, but a premiere is planned for July 2022. There are other plans for the coming years.

“Now that I can be healthy in this way, the performance is still fascinating. I keep myself fit in case I get a nice offer, I have the ability to take it. ”

Tarja Ylitalo enjoys interacting with nature in Lapland. “I’m one part of nature. The nature here in Pello is really varied, and the best are the four strong seasons. ” The accompanying is often the Lapland reindeer dog Roihu.­