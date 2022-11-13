70 years old | “I’m really a disco type” – Päivi Kautto-Niemi became a career coach after her busiest years as a singer

Päivi Kautto-Niemi started her singing career in the 1970s and became one of the hardest working disco music recordists.

Vocalist Päivi Kautto-Niemi became known for his disco songs in recent years, but he has already been working as a career coaching trainer for more than a decade. The performances now take place speaking to small groups and during the day.

Kautto-Niemi guides people, among other things, to identify their own strengths, make a resume and prepare for a job interview.

“It’s really funny that when others retire, I just started a new career. I also do these jobs during gigs, but I always get to sleep at people’s time, and that’s a completely different story than when I’m a singer,” says Kautto-Niemi.

Although the career coaching work only started at a later age, the field is closely related to the studies that Kautto-Niemi did already before his career in music. In the 1970s, he studied education at the University of Jyväskylä, and started singing more regularly in the ranks of the university’s choir and orchestra. The composition appeared on television, among other things, in the Toivotaan, toivotaan program, where Kautto-Niemi was allowed to sing solo parts.

He also made television appearances in the Hiltuset singing group. Singing was Kautto-Niemi’s hobby during his studies and a way to finance his studies until Vexi Strait happened to see him on screen and offered him a recording contract. It was the disco years of the late 1970s, so Kautto-Niemi became one of the hardest-working Finnish-language disco music recording artists right from the first single.

“I don’t remember which song I sang in the audition, but they were there Toivo Kärki and Vexi, and they said you can start recording right away. I made records first Vex and then Nieminen’s Esan with, and it was a nice time. I’m really a disco type. I like those rhythms and the music of that time, although I like to perform a wide variety of things.”

The first ones album hits Lily flower, Run away and Straight into the vein have remained Kautto-Niemi’s most famous songs. Inspired by them, he continued full-time gigging for a long time. In the busiest years, there were more than 200 performances.

Slowing down the pace of the gig became relevant when the migraines that plagued the singer started to become chronic. Irregular evening work didn’t go well with the illness, especially when the gigs started to keep getting later.

Kautto-Niemi also felt pressure to employ his band. Since he was the employer of his backing band as a soloist, he accepted all the gigs so that the musicians of his own band would have enough work.

“I always had to go to the gig, no matter what the situation was. I never made it to family parties or friends’ birthdays, because it was impossible to think that I would refuse gigs. Little by little I felt that I wanted to do something else in life”, says Kautto-Niemi.

“However, I am happy that I have had a singing career. Because of gigging, I know the whole of Finland very well, and I know that people are exactly the same everywhere. I’ve been able to experience really great moments and travel to places that I might not have been able to reach as a regular trainer.”

Kautto-Niemen the current training gigs are in Central Finland and the Vaasa region. He coaches, among other things, the unemployed, career changers and young people on their careers.

“I hold trainings on topics related to learning, interaction skills and interview situations. I’ll mention that I’m a singer by trade, but I won’t say much more about it. However, I can take many examples from my own career. I know a lot of artists, and they all have symptoms of tension, which are very similar to people who go to look for work.”

Kautto-Niemi hasn’t given up singing at all, but she chooses gigs more carefully these days. Joulunaja has a few appearances scheduled, and he also has a lot of unreleased music in stock.

“In the future, I want to do career coaching work and singing gigs exactly at this pace, i.e. when I feel like it. I’m ambitious when it comes to singing, but I’m not the elbow type at all. On the other hand, it has the good side that I have remained in my career without any confusion and problems.”