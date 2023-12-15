70 years old | Ilona Anhava graduated as a lawyer, fled to Stockholm as a waitress and finally founded a gallery in Helsinki

Gallerist Ilona Anhava persevered to rise from the depression of the 1990s.

Ilona and Martti Anhavan on the walls of the living room, among other things Tor Arnen, Mari Sunnan and Vesa-Pekka Rannikon works of art. The artists' solo exhibitions will be seen next spring at Galerie Anhava.

For the past three years, the gallery has lived under the threat of pipe renovation, the date has always moved a few months at a time.

But in the midst of the turbulence of the current world situation, the situation that made program planning difficult has only been one of many.

In the year 1991 Ilona Anhava, who founded Galerie Anhava with the support of the people of Artek, has pushed herself out of the recession and persevered in the midst of challenges. In 2019, he left the position of gallery manager To Hanna Huitu and currently acts as its background influencer.

“I calculated that when the gallery has now existed for 32 years, 12 of those years have been booming and the rest have been difficult in different ways,” says Anhava.

In an industry that is extremely sensitive to the economic cycle, even the whisper of a declining economy reduces customers.

“When we started, we thought we were at the bottom of the recession, but no. In 1994, industrial exports started to take off, we only started to feel the pull in 1996.”

The gallery business is extremely sensitive to economic cycles. “I calculated that when the gallery has now existed for 32 years, 12 of those years have been booming and the rest have been difficult in various ways,” says Ilona Anhava. See also A silver clock

Anhavan the plans did not initially include a career as a gallerist. He studied and graduated in law. My choice was influenced by my mother, who was a housewife.

“When I saw how financially dependent she was on her father, I decided that I would get a profession that was as good as men's.”

He says that he chose law because he assumed it “had something to do with justice”.

Anhava graduated in 1978. A position as a part-time presenter at the Supreme Administrative Court and a scholarship to do licentiate work had already been promised when he had a “terrible panic”.

“I asked myself if this is really what I want. That I go into that pipe and come out at the age of 40 having argued about crossing the border”, says Anhava, who studied land and water law.

The answer was no.

Anhava fled to Stockholm to serve and spent a year and a half there. “You can imagine that my parents and professor were happy,” he quips.

After returning to Helsinki, Anhava went to university to study art history, general literature and aesthetics.

In the childhood home visual arts were valued, and my father, an engineer, bought paintings. To the art circles, Anhava, own family Weak tribemet his younger brother, a painter and performance artist Risto Heikinheimon through.

Anhava also tried painting while living in Stockholm. “I stopped when my younger brother, who was visiting Stockholm, almost died laughing when he saw my attempt.”

Gallery career started when Anhava noticed an ad at the Department of Art History looking for a Saturday assistant at Galerie Artek.

He became an Artekian for ten years.

The idea of ​​her own gallery was born when, in the late 1980s, Anhava felt that she was no longer needed at Galerie Artek as before. In addition, during the recession of the 1990s, many important galleries, such as galleries Mikkola & Rislakki and Persons & Lindell, had to close.

There was an order for the new gallery. “Especially young artists had difficulty finding a proper place to perform. As now, there are more good artists than venues.”

Anhava became the main shareholder of the gallery. Other shareholders included, among others John and Kristian Gullichsentrade advisor PH Taucher and interior architect Ben af ​​Schulté.

In 1996, Galerie Artek and Anhava were merged.

Ilona Anhava on her sofa at home. Essi Kuokkanen's work in the background.

Anhava says that Fine Art largely replaces his spiritual experiences.

“Fine art goes through the eye to the soul.”

For him, Fine Art can, for its part, convey information about what is true.

How?

“Visual art at its purest does not use words or concepts, it can in a way go ahead of them. To ask questions and answer questions for which there are no concepts yet, but which are already in the air.”

The cuts in the art sector worry Anhava. He wonders why it is not understood that education, science and art are Finland's success factors.

“Neither in art nor in science will there necessarily be directly productizable results, they will come gradually.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self? “Stop smoking. Otherwise, do whatever you want. As you do.”

Born in 1953 in Lauritsala.

Bachelor of Laws 1978. Studied art history, general literature and aesthetics at the University of Helsinki.

Research assistant of the State Social Science Committee 1978, gallery employee of Galerie Artek 1981–1991 and member of the board 1985–1991. Artek research assistant 1983–1985.

Finnished the works of Jörn Donner President (1986), Upstream (1988), Prisoners of freedom (1989) and Living conditions (1993).

Founded Galerie Anhava in 1991 with the support of the people of Artek, which he was the director of until 2019.

Awarded for the work done for the city with the Helsinki medal in 2023.

Married to writer and Finnish translator Martti Anhava, one adult child.

Turns 70 on Sunday, December 17th.

Correction 15.12. 8:19 p.m.: In the caption of the picture attached to the story, it was previously erroneously stated that the works of Mari Sunna and Vesa-Pekka Ranniko were behind Anhava. In reality, the background is the works of Mari Sunna and Tor Arne. In addition, the name of the artist mentioned in the second caption is Essi Kuokkanen. The name was previously incorrect twice.