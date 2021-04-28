70 years old | “I have huge dreams, I dream of new paintings,” says visual artist Marjatta Tapiola

At the heart of Marjatta Tapiola’s long career is a passion for painting.

Marjatta Tapiola live a new life. The painter, who has had a long career, has changed the tempera colors he has used for decades to oil paints and is glad that the change is great. Before, each color had to be mixed with the powder itself. Now the pigments can be pressed directly onto the pallet from the tube. There is a big fire for painting.

“There are huge dreams. I dream of new paintings, ”he says. The oil paintings currently underway are large compared to the past. Some are more than two meters high in height and width.

New the paintings will be seen in the summer at the Kajaani Art Museum in an exhibition presenting Marjatta Tapiola’s art from recent years, and especially at Galerie Forsblom’s private exhibition at the Helsinki Festival.

Strong enthusiasm for the new was reinforced by long trips to Italy before the corona epidemic. Italy took it to the point that “everything is in ferment now”.

“That subtlety in the old painting there. I’m so deep in it now that I’ve seen colleagues. Hell, good colleagues! ”

“Fra Angelico In Florence and Caravaggio In Naples, or the mosaics of Ravenna! I still saw it in Munich Kandinsky paintings. It all totally took me to something new. ”

Venice also left its mark, “a mysterious, distant land, a jewel,” with much of St. Peter, so much loved by Tapiola. And vice versa. St. Petersburg with its canals is Venice, although as a big city there is so much more. The feeling of space is different.

“Venice senses that everything ends up in the water.”

Tapiolan the work as an artist has lasted 50 years. For the last 30 years, he has lived as a returnee in his home on the shores of Lake Päijänne in Sysmä.

There, memories of childhood and youth associated with a farm that has recently survived for more than four centuries in the family of Mataristo, associated with life, people and animals. There, many of the most significant works of his career have since been born in the study he built in his old threshing hall.

In the 1970s and 1980s, at the time of the artistic breakthrough, the study was in Helsinki. The paintings, drawn from the artist’s own life, represented neo-expressionism in the concept of the critique of time. The determinations were based on a trend in the world that was perpetrated by men.

The art praised in Tapiola’s exhibitions settled together at the center of Finnish painting, which is gradually becoming more international Marika Mäkelän and Leena Luostarinen works.

They were almost the same generation, painters who graduated from the school of the Finnish Academy of Arts ten years earlier. Each had their own vision of art. What was relevant in the discussion of the time was the separation of female factors from the male art field.

The passionate bulls, horses, naked male figures, bones and skulls, painted intensely and at the same time delicately by Marjatta Tapiola, have been a strong concept. Life, Erotica, Sexuality and Death. The bones had been found on the base of the house during a major renovation. Animals and nudes refer to the past or recent past life of a family farm and turn a gaze to art history, such as Picasson to art.

Before it took 20 years for Tapiola to return to its roots. In the beginning there were art studies opposed by the parents, then the breakthroughs in the exhibitions as a painter. I have also witnessed how impressed my mother is Kerttu Tapiola was at the opening of a solo exhibition in the early 1980s about her daughter’s works.

The years of work of the young artist were also associated with a lot of joy, artist celebrations, high heels and lipstick. There was a short marriage in the 1970s and a family was born that still exists, daughters Always and Zaida Bergroth. They, too, have been artists for a long time, a writer and a film director, now their children are also involved. Luke and Lulu.

Lifelong passion is at the heart of it all. As late as the turn of the 1960s and 1970s, Marjatta Tapiola was a young man from rural Sysmä, surrounded by the Mataristo farm and the family business funeral home and market garden that operated there. He was the middle of three children from whom economics was expected.

However, she dropped out of school and worked at her aunt’s fabric store and mail order store in Sysmä Church Village.

At that point, Dad and Mom flexed when she went to study at the Free School of Art for a month in the winter of 1969. Although they had an idea of ​​art, and they didn’t seem to consider their daughter talented.

“Aim at the Academy of Arts school and you’ll realize that your gift of sun isn’t enough,” the home had been refused. It happened differently. In 1969, Marjatta Tapiola was admitted to the school of the Finnish Academy of Arts, from which she graduated in the spring of 1974.

At a young age the artist had a strong idea that bore.

He had been led down that path by a series of works published in the 1960s A small art library, especially the 18th-century French Rococo painter Jean-Honoré Fragonardin the part about art. Fragonard’s painting was particularly fascinating Stolen kiss (1780s).

Marjatta Tapiola saw it as an authentic sensory painting only later, in the collections of the Hermitage of St. Petersburg in 2012.

The reunion was powerful.