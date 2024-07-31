70 years old | “I have done self-flagellation”, says Timo Laaninen about the scandal that led to the forced resignation of Prime Minister Anneli Jäätteenmäki

70 years old|Timo Laaninen assisted four prime ministers. It wasn’t until he was sixty that he had time to study to become a priest.

Timo Laaninen has always relied on two leaders. In the crises of life, he has been supported by the Christian God, and in worldly matters he has gone one foot with the center party. He grew up on a farm in Liper, North Karelia, and got a feel for both sources of power from his home.

“I grew up in a serious country-allied Christian spirit,” Laaninen sums up. His Vilho-his father was a local pole man of the Maalaisliitto and Small-a devout believer of his mother. Five children, Timo as the middle one, adopted the values ​​of the home.

Through the decades, faith followed along, and finally in the 2010s, Laaninen studied to become a theologian and was ordained a priest.

The work of a politician and a priest have the same ingredients, albeit slightly reversed.

“Does a politician crave support from people, while a priest offers them his support”, Laaninen thinks.

“Of course, the best politicians also know how to create the image that the public is on the winning side.”

Before studies of theology, forty years, Laaninen’s energy was absorbed by politics. He was rooted in the bloodstream of the center party full-time: as a journalist, assistant to four prime ministers, party secretary. Many times the party threw in a solid situational expert, “Pappa” Laaninen.

The situations have indeed become extreme, “sometimes even overdramatic”, defines Laaninen. Esko Ahon as a special assistant, he witnessed the internal EU fight in the center in 1994, when the prime minister had decided to push EU membership to the finish line in his party.

“He was a tough boy,” Laaninen says. “Esko entered the field of the membership agreement with decisive, if cautious, moves. A performance worth ten.”

But success can be followed by a fall. When the center narrowly won the elections in 2003, Laaninen served as prime minister Anneli Jäätteenmäki as a special assistant. The Prime Minister’s fall into Iraq-gate and the forced resignation are still a “traumatic experience and mystery” for Laani.

Laaninen says that he has known for weeks that the centrist Martti Manninen faxes piles of documents from the president’s office to Jäätteenmäki. In MTV’s election rehearsal, Jäätteenmäki hinted at his light-addicted information – and that was the starting point of the scandal.

“Before the exam, I didn’t bother to check with Annel that you had agreed on how to use such sensitive papers. I have done some self-flagellation for this,” Laaninen admits.

Laaninen barely describes the day of June 24, when Jäätteenmäki had to ask for his resignation: “A terrible day.”

It’s certainly true, even after two decades, you can feel the package raising emotions. The only case in politics that has caused Laaninen to lose sleep at night.

After Jäätteenmäki, he became prime minister Matti Vanhanenwhich Laaninen assisted for four years.

“It was a peaceful time of economic growth, and Matti calmly built a bridge to the Democrats again.”

Even later “Daddy” is needed. Stumbled by the election money fiasco, the center called Laaninen as party secretary in the summer of 2010. The task was to clear the table and clean up the party’s tarnished reputation.

Victory and disappointment, even a touch of joy – can a politician learn something from anyone?

“Election defeat always teaches the most, even if those lessons are soon forgotten,” Laaninen thinks. He explains that he got out of politics with his skin relatively unscathed by the fact that the public is probably kinder to the assistants whispering in the background.

He characterizes contemporary politics as “a very turbulent form of art”. Quick wins are too much in the sights of his own party, but according to Laaninen, the center’s return to influence can only be achieved by clarifying the big goals.

“I consider the permanent values ​​of the center to be Finnish democracy and belief in the possibilities of human development, which the founder of our movement Santeri Alkio already emphasized.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Remember to stay on the straight path of the free people.”