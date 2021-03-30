70 years old | “I always put myself in the main character’s shoes,” says Timo Mäkelä, who in his comic books has looked at the world through the eyes of photographer Signe Brander, among others.

Cartoonist and cartoonist Timo Mäkelä has drawn from childhood and old age, history and politics. As well as a lot from Helsinki.

“I am done a lot of cartoons from Helsinki, even though I am originally from the land ” Timo Mäkelä notes.

Mäkelä came to Helsinki at the age of 17, worked in the warehouse for a year before entering the graphic evening line of the School of Art and Design in 1969. Firstborn Kalliokatu street blues (1997) took place in Kallio, the first long story Pink cloud (2001) Working.

Mäkelä has also photographed historic Helsinki. For example Miss Brander (2018) looked at the early 20th century city as a photographer Signe Branderin eyes.

“I always put myself in the protagonist’s shoes, so Miss Brander I tried to be a young woman a hundred years ago. In it, it was important that the protagonist did not become the object of gaze. It’s hard to finish, to know what his experience was like then. ”

Mäkelä photograph yourself but consider it a hobby. The camera is shared with the wife, and they have made their travel photos calendars, but only one piece on their own wall.

In Signe Brander’s photographs, Mäkelä does not see a gendered look.

“Except for his way of describing people. Brander clearly made everyone feel comfortable. Otherwise, the images are architectural, almost mathematical, and in that sense rather masculine. ”

One After all, Mäkelä’s cartoon work is located in the country. In its infancy (2018) may be his best and most personal book. It is a memory of his own childhood, what the family and the world looked like through the eyes of a child.

“Surprising how little he remembers from his childhood. It has fragments and glimpses, feelings of mother’s arms and walking on the forest road. They don’t really have a story, and they may be fake memories, but they felt like real experiences. ”

It is the fragmentation that also gives the reader the impression of experiences, sensory perceptions, and stagnant time.

At one end of life is Mäkelä’s longest-running cartoon My life, a description of an elderly man that appeared in Helsingin Sanomat and Suomen Kuvalehti. Mäkelä started it in his fifties in 2001. At that time, the main character was ten years older than him.

“After doing the series for six years, I started spending more and more of my own life on it. At first, the tense and nervous protagonist softened. That, too, reflects me. As a young irrational fear of death was wrong, but now I have time with you in my life, “Mäkelä says.

Mäkelä has been a very prolific cartoonist, but more than half of his life has been accompanied by a work as a cartoonist for Ilta-Sanomat under the pseudonym Timppa. Last year, that wash came to a full 40 years.

He drew even longer for Ilta-Sanomat Jarmo “Kätsy” Koivunen – 52 years. Kari Suomalainen drew for Helsingin Sanomat for 41 years, so Mäkelä will overtake him this year.

“When I started drawing cartoons, everything was like Kari. I didn’t shy away from it either, and at first I might have had some Kari influences. Since then, my drawing style has approached illustration, and I don’t even aim for reduction, which is the traditional basic type of caricature. ”

In Mäkelä’s opinion, the work of the cartoonist has not changed significantly. Colors came into black and white images twenty years ago. He says he’s still on the side of the little ones, but as he gets older, the line has softened to be more even. Mäkelä has never been very mean.

“The rise of populism in politics has been a big change. The monarchs have challenged democracy in the world. And we are heading towards the dark hole of ecological disasters. Even when we are even talking about the possibility of political terrorism, the consensus that once barked would now feel good. ”

Mäkelä has been productive. He has published about 20 comic books, some of which are collections from series published in various magazines. Three collections of cartoons have appeared.

It will take Mäkelä at least a couple of years to make an independent comic book. The next one has been going on for a couple of years. It tells Schaumanin siblings. Eugen known as the Governor-General Bobrikovin shooter. Sigrid was a painter.

“I tell the story from Sigrid Schauman’s perspective. She lived to be 101 years old, and I guess she will become the next great Finnish female artist to be found in the same way as [Ellen] Thesleff. ”