70 years old | Heidi Köngäs wants to write about the hard fates of women in her family: “I write through sadness”

Author Heidi Köngäsen tenth novel, Tango Friskcoming out these days. He didn’t make his debut as a child star at first, but only published his first novel in 2000. Since then, novels with dense atmosphere have been completed in a steady stream.

“Previously, I had written a lot of my work, for newspapers and TV scripts, but the novel was a leap to somewhere new,” says Köngäs.

“I had known for a long time that I was a writer, and then the first work only made it a reality. That’s why I didn’t jump for joy at the time of publication.”

But before that was the profession of journalist and director. Kari Kyrönseppä had washed Köngäs to Yleisradio’s TV1 in 1984, and he got to work mostly with TV directing. Entertainment, series, movies.

“I’m a hard worker and I’m usually excited about what I’m doing – as part of a work group.”

A film directed by Köngäs Too thick for a butterfly (1998) became a huge crowd favorite. The critics were also grateful, and the film won the Prix Europa special award.

“Butterfly the meaning was huge for me, it was as if I got permission to be a director.”

Köngäs liked to direct. But don’t you get nervous even at the core of a large production team, in the midst of constant surprises and obstacles?

“On the contrary,” he exclaims. “The worse the situation gets, the calmer I become.”

Writers’ houses the turning point turned out to be the time in London, where Köngäs and his family lived in the mid-1990s. There were moments and days when the first fragments of prose began to flow onto paper. Facilitating and self-explanatory.

Her central perspectives, women in history, were already present in London.

“There, behind the scenes of the empire, I had to think about and compare, for example, my great-grandmother and myself. That a hundred years ago I wouldn’t have had shoes.”

In his first novel Promised Köngäs crushed the progenitor of this family, Maria Hjelpto life experiences. There was no archival material to support, letters from the family and family letters were scarce, oral tradition was the best.

Heidi Köngäs writes novels about women in history, often women from her own family.

Women of the family and the nation. To be a bit rough, it can be said that Köngäs was inspired and wrote his novel about these two groups. And the stories always revolve around the recent past – why is that?

“In the past tense, I can breathe more freely. I’m interested in delineating history into pieces and perspectives. Writing about today could slip into reporting.”

Family oriented there are the most works. Promised in addition to, among other things Sandra (2017) and Miriam (2019).

According to Köngäs, individual women in her family have met hard fates under the pressure of poverty and hard work, collisions due to love or the course of history.

“I write through sadness,” he states – as if passing.

The author does not identify any special missions in his writing. There is no sharp antagonism between women’s and men’s histories, let alone movements to correct the great injustices of history.

“My general attitude is that it is important and at the same time more challenging to write about dramatic things and events. It requires background work.”

His latest novel Tango Frisk events Köngäs has placed in Ostrobothnia, in the Vaasa region.

It is a description of a marriage that turns fatal. It tells the love story of Jalmar Frisk from Sweden and Alina from Saarijärvi, where the man’s word is the law and the woman’s task is to take care of the home, the children and the sick mother-in-law. War also brings new sorrows to life.

Tango Frisk Köngäs does not know about his future work. The future is always shrouded in darkness – just like the past is often.

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Just let it go.”