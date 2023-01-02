70 years old | Ex-ambassador Bruce Oreck moved to Mexico and found the small joys in life: “I’m a beach bum, I don’t miss the snow”

Bruce Oreck says he is “deeply grateful” for the years he spent in Finland and calls his time as ambassador one of the greatest adventures of his life.

Helsingin Sanomat The monthly supplement interviewed Bruce Oreckia late summer 2015. Ambassador who has just left his post proudly presented his recently renovated apartment located in the center of Helsinki.

For Orecki, location was everything. Growing up in New York, I thought that the home should be so in the middle of the city that you could walk everywhere from there and you could feel life when you stepped into the street.

Now my mind seems to have changed.

Oreck answers a video call from Mexico from his rural villa. He calls the place his primary home. Nowadays, he mostly goes to Finland to get injections.

Oreck moves the camera to the right. A view of the turquoise sparkling Pacific Ocean opens in front. Oreck says he sees whales, dolphins and turtles in the water. There is no problem with the neighbors.

“In a way, it’s a very Finnish place.”

To Finnishness Oreck met in the fall of 2009, when he started his post as the US ambassador to Finland. Soon, the broad-eyed American grew into the most visible media personality of the entire diplomatic corps, who charmed Finns with his broad smile and relaxed nature.

Underneath Lupsaka’s outer shell, there was still a hard-working professional. Before becoming an ambassador, Oreck had worked as a tax lawyer for oil and gas companies and in the real estate business, creating a million-dollar fortune for himself.

Oreck states that he is currently living a new chapter in his life. The most important thing is no longer continuous work or achieving money and big goals. The simple joys of life have become more important, such as meeting old friends, playing with grandchildren or, for example, watching the sunset.

Oreck says that his mother died at the beginning of the year. It forced me to think. Good years are still ahead, but still not endless. How should they be used?

“I want to invest in things that are… I wouldn’t say more spiritual, because I’m not a religious person at all,” Oreck reflects.

“It’s about what you feel is valuable.”

“The most important thing for me is to be happy and feel grateful.”

Not interested in business anymore?

“Well, I wouldn’t necessarily say that,” Oreck replies.

“After all, I still have various real estate projects going on.”

One of the projects is The Train Factory located in Vallila, Helsinki. In 2018, Oreck bought the old locomotive sheds in the Konepaja area from VR for 11 million euros, with the aim of developing a new center of urban culture on the site.

Not everything has gone completely according to plan. There was news in March the mechanical engineering development company has partly transferred to a cooperative project of the group represented by Seinjoki real estate developer Raimo Sarajärvi.

“Oh boys,” Oreck sighs.

He says that he has never been involved in a real estate project that would seem like a sure success, but whose implementation would turn out to be just as complicated. Sometimes the headache has been the bureaucratic machinery of Sättuö-Finland, sometimes a global infectious disease.

The adversities grow to biblical proportions in Orecki’s speeches.

“Moses and the plagues of Egypt have been on my mind. It hasn’t rained frogs on us yet, but I wouldn’t consider it impossible anymore either. This has been such a challenging thing.”

A pain in the ass, so to speak?

“I think that’s a pretty sweet expression,” Oreck says and laughs.

“If I had known what I know now when I joined the project…”

Finland he still assures that he loves. Oreck says that he is “deeply grateful” for the years he spent in Finland and calls his time as ambassador one of the greatest adventures of his life.

He describes the Finns as a nation that knows its responsibility and takes care of each of its members. He cannot say the same about his own country.

The sauna, blueberry picking, the Finns’ uncomplicated relationship with nature and even our special sense of humor also gather incense – cold and snowy winters not so much.

“I’m a beach bum, I don’t miss snow,” Oreck explains.

The years in the midst of mud and dirt have still left their mark.

“About a year ago, my daughter asked me, ‘Dad, what’s wrong?’ I replied that no matter what, nothing is wrong. My daughter thought I wasn’t talking at all anymore. I replied that I would spend 12 years in Finland myself. You wouldn’t talk either!”

At least something has remained the same: Orecki’s insatiability when it comes to exercise. The former Colorado bodybuilding champion says that he still goes to the gym every day, swims in the sea and likes to do all kinds of other activities.

Some time ago he was hiking the Grand Canyon. On the first day, Oreck sprained his ankle. There were eight days of walking ahead and a 30 kilo backpack on my back. Such a small matter did not discourage Orecki. He took the trip with grit, and decided to come back the following year as well – even stronger, of course.

“Aren’t I in pretty good shape as a guy for my age?”, Oreck asks and looks at the reporter, quite serious.

“Yes, I would smoke you.”

Then he laughs again.