70 years old | Does artificial intelligence need to be regulated, and is it possible anymore, Jukka Sihvonen wonders

Jukka Sihvonen’s book about the connections between people and machines was published in 2001. The advent of artificial intelligence has made the film researcher Koneliha’s work “Flesh color” even more relevant.

Jukka Sihvonen is now professor emeritus of film studies, but the entire subject didn’t even exist when he started his academic career at the University of Turku in the 1980s.

“The history roughly goes that in the 80s it started within general literary studies, in the 90s cinematography became independent and in the 2000s the activity continued under media studies,” sums up Sihvonen.

In his opinion, Sihvonen was not really a film fanatic when he was young, although he attended screenings of film archives and film clubs. So did most of the other students.

A new and fashionable trend, semiotics, then combined the study of literature and cinema. A student of philosophy and literature, Sihvonen did his licentiate thesis on film language in 1983.

University outside, Sihvonen emerged as a researcher of children’s films. A commissioned review of their domestic history was published as a book Imaginary children (1987). That followed Flaming teddy curtains: Essays on television and film education (1989).

“At that time, video cassettes and horror films were central to the conversation. Since then, I’ve followed that field sporadically, but the conversation may still be the same. Movies and TV have only been replaced by the internet and computer games.”

Sihvonen and Veijo Hietala were the central builders of film studies. Based on their work, the Turku school was born, which studied, among other things Waste of money and TV entertainment. Outside the academic world, the influence extended to, for example, the Finnish Film Festival.

Throughout his career, Jukka Sihvonen has studied film from many angles.

His career along the way, Sihvonen has studied the film from many angles. Book Idiot and Samurai. The Unknown Soldier as a movie (2009) discussed Edvin Laine (1955) and Rauni Mollbergin (1985) versions. Aku Lohimiehen From the unknown (2017) was not yet known.

Sihvonen states that the time of creation is strongly visible in all versions. The wave soon did its thing Väinö Linnan after the publication of the book and remained faithful to it. Mollberg used a handheld camera, and Louhimies made Finland’s centennial celebration spectacle.

“Louhimies deviates the most from the original work. Modern times are reflected, among other things, by scenes on the home front and the presence of women. It could be that Linna would not have liked them. He was careful about the direction of the story, and they break the mood of the story, although maybe they fit this interpretation.”

Really Of the unknown there are more than three versions, because Mollberg and Louhimiehe’s films were also made into TV series and, in addition, different versions were cut for foreign countries. Sihvonen understands that at different times new audiences have been sought in different ways.

Sihvonen work As machine flesh vibrates: An introduction to the world view of coupling (2001) sounds tempting. In it, he studies the connections between people and machines.

“When I was about ten years old, my father bought a tape recorder and a film camera. Even then, I became interested in human dependence on machines and the possibilities of doing things that we wouldn’t be able to do without them.”

In the vibration of machine flesh Sihvonen’s material is science fiction films, but not only. He traces the historical roots of the subject much further, from the Deus ex māchina of the ancient theater, mechanical special effects, to the machine creatures of the future.

“Even in language, mechanization can be seen, when speech developed into writing, which began to be produced with printing presses. Media theorist Friedrich Kittler said that the media determines our situation.”

According to Kittler, the arrival of the typewriter, gramophone and film at the end of the 19th century caused a key media technological breakthrough. The growth of radio and TV into mass media and the emergence of computers and the Internet continued the same development.

“ “Mechanized culture has always been described as both dystopia and utopia. I understand the concern about the loss of humanity and its value.”

Artificial intelligence has been made by Sihvonen From the vibration of the machine flesh perhaps even more current than the book was when it was published at the turn of the century. by Steven Spielberg movie AI – Artificial Intelligence (2001) came around the same time.

Recently, the development of artificial intelligence has increasingly become a topic of general discussion – and often fear. Sihvonen does not issue warnings, even though the future looks uncertain.

“Mechanized culture has always been described as both dystopia and utopia. I understand the concern about the loss of humanity and its value. Perhaps the first question would be whether artificial intelligence should be regulated, and the second, whether it is possible anymore,” says Sihvonen.

“Artificial intelligence is about something the same as the atomic bomb. The powers of both exceed human abilities. The question of good and bad has always been structured anew with new machines. The development of artificial intelligence started a long time ago, and it could have been foreseen.”

Sihvonen according to that, it’s quite another matter whether the future of artificial intelligence can be predicted by comparing it to earlier stages in the history of technology – or to movies made from them.

Movies were made about the atomic bomb and its fears in the 1950s, where the radiation shrunk a man to a microscopic size, grew a woman into a giant and produced many kinds of monsters. Sihvonen would not be surprised if the current descriptions of artificial intelligence look just as funny in time.

It will be left to future film scholars to deal with. Sihvonen points out that if you are interested in film, you can and will still study it, even though there is no longer a separate subject called film and TV science.

He himself continues his own research interests during his retirement days as a philosopher Gilles Deleuze of theories and by Lewis Carroll Alice in Wonderland -work (1865). There is a new book in the works.