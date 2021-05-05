70 years old | Curiosity about something new and bold solutions made Leila Simose a doctor, researcher, author and lifestyle coach

“I am very happy that young women have also taken over the idea of ​​grouping and peer support,” says Leila Simonen.

“It is at best like a twelve minute sky, ”he says Leila Simonen, and there is not an exaggeration in the sound.

The talk is about his passion, Argentine tango. The sky is a twelve-minute Tanda that consists of 3-4 songs and is danced with the same couple, Simonen guides.

And when you surrender to dance, you get a feeling that is impossible to fully verbalize. It beats mountaineering, rafting, skydiving and deep sea diving, of which Simose also has experience.

“As an old feminist, I first thought about one choreography that no man would move my foot. Then I realized that this is a role-playing game: a woman moves that leg and a man takes it. ”

Argentine tango has only become Leila Simonen’s passion at a more mature age. “Argentine tango is the hardest pair dance in the world. It’s never ready, and that’s so fantastic! ” Simonen was photographed in Kaffila Bokvillan, Helsinki, Arabia, where she dances.­

The Argentine tango also has the good side that it can be danced anywhere in the world, Simonen says. In Buenos Aires or even on the banks of the Seine in Paris.

“A couple of years ago, I was six weeks on a senior interra in Europe. I dance almost every day in a different city, in five different countries. ”

On Simosen life accommodated much more than just dancing and traveling. The road has taken Central Ostrobothnia from Alavieska to the world, the first doctor of the family, then a researcher of social policy and the research and development manager of STAKES, the current THL. At the turn of the millennium, a secure retirement position changed the daily life of a detective writer and self-employed person.

Life has been shaped by the way we approach it: one must be open to opportunities. Thanks are also due to the parents who encouraged their children to find their own path in life. The host school and marrying a neighboring farmer was not an option for Simose.

“The parents told us that girls are as good as boys, and as long as you are allowed to go to school as long as the knob lasted. And it took me a while to read my doctorate. I was a sweat boy when I was young, I like to do research. ”

Academically the world wandered for nearly thirty years, during which a couple of hundred scientific publications were born. Simonen examined, among other things, the change in the welfare state, care work, entrepreneurship in the social and health care sector, and good death.

“A lot of things have gone different than I imagined when experts wrote about good old age. The current Finnish care for the elderly is poor and under-resourced, ”Simonen complains.

“For example, in the Good Death project, models were built in which a person receives a valuable death and is the protagonist of his or her own death. It seems sad that twenty-five years ago, ready-made models were made, but they do not materialize because there is no political and social will. ”

Its a longer passage doesn’t excite Simo in his birthday interview now. Rather, he talks about what has taken him forward in life. In addition to being open, it’s about the courage to make choices that are different from the masses, if you feel like it.

Simonen resigned from his job, started his own company, lectured and wrote. In her crime novels, the protagonist of which was the adventurous criminal constable Susanna “Wolf” Teräsvuo, she was able to utilize the expertise of a social scientist.

“It felt like the research work was leading nowhere. I wonder if the message would get better if I wrote about social problems through a crime novel. ”

Well, did it go?

“I did get good feedback, but maybe more of me was just iconized. It was thought that it is good that there is also a civil servant doctor in Finland who writes detective stories. ”

From the latest several years have passed since the detective. Writing always involves a certain seclusion, and that’s not what Simon eventually longed for. Based on his lifestyle books, he led business coaching and life skills courses in Finland and abroad for a long time, such as on the island of Santorini in Greece.

The participants were mostly women, whom Simonen trained towards a unique life. “I still come across people who say they have been on my courses.”

One of Simonen’s standard themes was women and money. He lectured a lot about it and even wrote a book. “I was a traveling investment preacher in the early 2010s.”

In recent years, money has once again become a topic of conversation. Young women on social media, lifestyle blogs and podcasts in particular have taken part in the debate. Simonen has followed the development with delight.

“One of them said that Leila Simonen has been a trendsetter here. I am very happy that young women have also taken over the idea of ​​grouping and peer support. ”

Today, Simonen lectures selectively. He sold his business a few years ago and retired. Now is the time to focus on the things that make you happy. Like an Argentine tango.

“I’m still curious. It keeps you fresh. ”