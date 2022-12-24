70 years old | Chance led Jouko Vanhanen to become a Finnish translator – and Lennart Mere to become a friend

In 1976, Jouko Vanhanen met an Estonian guide in Moscow – and the coincidence led to a great career as a Finnish translator.

The most persistent his work Jouko Vanhanen has been translating Estonian literature into Finnish – for forty years now. But the way it all started was very accidental.

“In Moscow in 1976, I listened to our tourist group’s Finnish-skilled guide, who spoke interestingly and somehow more freely than standard guides. We started talking, and this tall, lanky woman was Estonian To Raig“, Jouko Vanhanen says.

Kulle Raig was a reporter for the Finnish-language department of Estonian Radio – only a side gig in Moscow – and through an acquaintance Vanhanen started to get involved in exciting groups in Tallinn. Students, journalists, cultural people.

The pace quickened. Law at the University of Helsinki remained, and Vanhanen studied the Estonian language and absorbed the country’s culture and history. Suomen-silta operated by taking books and practical support to the south, and more sensitive materials to the north.

in the 1980s Vanhanen made other important friendships, the most important Lennart Meri (1929–2006) and Jaan Kross (1920–2007).

“Afterwards, I’ve wondered how it all worked out for a guy in his thirties. It was mostly made possible by the most significant Estonian asset in Finland, Eva Lille. He opened doors.”

Jouko Vanhanen remembers Lennart Mere as a “maddeningly charming” friend.

What was Lennart Meri really like as a friend?

Silence for a moment.

“Infuriatingly charming”, Vanhanen characterizes.

“Lennart Meri demanded a lot from other people, but he did it infinitely elegantly. All the time, he created and maintained the network of assistants of the Estonian independence movement. From him I learned, shall I say, the working methods of political movement in Soviet society.”

“Lennart could have called from the port of Helsinki to say that I am here now and could you do this or that. Of course he got help from us Finns.”

How about Jaan Kross, another contemporary hero of Estonians?

“If Jaan could be a difficult person, he was always very kind to me. His and Ellen Niitin felt welcome at home.”

Jaan Kross was for a long time a top candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature, but the prize was missed, perhaps because of the small language area. Jouko Vanhanen has contributed to expanding the readership by translating a solid stack of Kross’s prose into Finnish. He also helped to finish the memoirs.

Vanhanen does not find Kross’s texts too difficult to translate technically. The deep irony of history and the surprising references bring the challenge.

“In terms of my literary taste, I was already very Kross-like.”

When thinking about the mastery of cross country, Vanhanen takes it as an example Kaisu Lahikainen together with the Finnish I–IV of the obstinate chronicle. “That a person can squeeze something out of himself and bring it to the end in a controlled manner! It is equally startling The emperor’s madman.”

Fifty Vanhanen, who translated the work, assessed the Finnish situation in Estonian literature as satisfactory. There are no glaring flaws and the picture gets richer all the time. Grants are moderately available – the Eesti Kultuurkapital fund supports the translation of Estonian literature into other languages.

From today, with threats from the east, Vanhanen notes that the strongest tremors are in Estonia this has been known all along -stance. In politics, the emphasis on defense has intensified.

He commented on Finland’s line, quoting Lennart Merta: “Finland has done exactly the right thing, protected its national interests.”