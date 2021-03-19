70 years old | Bishop Emeritus Samuel Salmi has wanted to unite people who think differently and has not been discouraged by criticism: “Dogs bark when those dogs are found”

In reforming the church, Samuel Salmi now wants to transfer responsibility to a new generation. “I pause to reflect and now I’m silent for a moment, and it is a multi-perhaps hoped.”

Childhood home on the wall in Muonio was a photograph showing the snowy peaks of Pallas. The majestic beauty continues to pulsate Samuel Salmea.

“The beauty of Lapland gives strength and stays in the heart. I sucked it there as a child. ”

In similar landscapes, Salmi is currently spending his time. It is made possible by its own dear base, Ylläs Cottage, whose window offers a mountain view. There is life in the cottage, because the ski holiday has brought grandchildren there.

“I’m skiing men. I don’t dare go downhill because it can break bones. That hustle and bustle should have started a long time ago, ”Salmi laughs on the phone and refers to the hobbies of the youth.

Way, with whom Salmi speaks of the north, makes one think of his career as a priest and bishop.

The connection is not difficult to see. Salmi says that Sámi culture has strongly influenced respect for nature and seeing its intrinsic value, but nature tells him something even more.

“When I look at all this, I realize it couldn’t have arisen all by itself. There is more power behind it. ”

STRAIT grew up in a rectory. His father had been elected pastor of Muonio only a moment before the outbreak of the Winter War in 1939. The family was bilingual, as his mother was from Ostrobothnia.

In the last grade of high school, Salmi decided that he would go to read theology. The choice was based not only on the influence of the father but on the whole family.

“It has been joked that the priesthood runs through genes. Our family has had priests in almost every generation since the 17th century, ”he says.

There was a small revolt. After a good history of student writing, Salmi picked up the application papers at the Oulu Faculty of Medicine. However, they remained unfilled. He began his studies at the Helsinki Theological Faculty.

Salmi realized that even if his career was the same as that of men in the family, not all decisions and views would have to be – his own thinking was allowed.

“I have read deliver very old. Yes, they show a positive critique of the father’s thoughts. I wanted to start a new phase through myself, and it also meant social activation. ”

FINNISH PICTURE MAGAZINE Salmi wrote an opinion paper in which he criticized the cultural radicalism of the late 1960s, which gave a shout to the church and the army, among others. The phenomenon saddened Salme. He mentioned in his text Kaisa Korhonen and Arvo Salon influencers such as.

“My nickname was‘ mere radical ’. It was a teenage boy’s writing but an interesting stage in my life. Defending core values ​​is still part of me. ”

Young Wall’s wall poster didn’t have The Beatles but Martin Luther King. Another role model was the former UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, whose bold performance was admired by Salmi.

“His book Anchors was a everyday philosophical textbook for me for a long time. ”

THE PRIESTHOOD INITIATION Salmi received in Oulu in 1974.

He held several positions in Oulu until he moved to Turku in the late 1980s and started in 1993 as pastor of the Turku Catherine’s Congregation.

“The years in Turku were an important time and I had great teachers. When I then became Bishop of Oulu in 2001, there was no time to study. ”

Bishop Salmi wanted to work especially for a more tolerant church.

“My goal was to change the status of women scientists so that they would be recognized as equal alongside men. I think I succeeded quite well, but the work to improve the position of women must continue, ”Salmi emphasizes.

For him, finding a connection and building it is important both in the ecclesiastical field and in society. There may be a common ground between people who think very differently on which to build.

Still, that doesn’t mean giving up your own principles. And according to Salmi, that cannot be done.

“If one acts against one’s conscience, there will always be cracks in the soul, and man is no longer in power.”

STRAIT has experienced over the course of his career that the desire to connect is not limited to friends. Criticism has come from different directions. However, it has not discouraged or frightened.

“I’m loyal to things, which I find to be true. And I always assumed that the tasks are carried out and the caravan passes. Dogs bark when those dogs are found. ”

As for the inauguration of rainbow couples, Salmi says he believes in undivided dignity and Christian charity. Retired Salmi wants to pass the torch to a new generation.

“Younger leaders in the Church have a responsibility and an opportunity to work on these issues. I pause to reflect and now I’m silent for a moment, and it is a multi-perhaps hoped. “