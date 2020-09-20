70 years old | Author Anneli Kanto believes that the Civil War has been dealt with to the end: “The fourth generation has been free since 1918”

Anneli Kanto did not become a writer until the age of fifty, and the pace of work has been fierce – the most recent victory is the tough play Red Orphans.

Anneli Kanto as a writer is hardworking and accomplishing, to an almost incredible degree. Although he has only spent the life of a freelance writer for a couple of decades, the production is very large and multifaceted. How has it turned up?

“There was a pent-up need for writing. My previous work as a journalist taught and got used to writing, but at the same time it ate up the possibility of fictional writing, ”Kanto explains without haste.

“And at a younger age, the so-called peak years of life with their young children and other responsibilities prevented the intention to become a writer.”

Anneli Kanto’s latest achievement has just premiered at the Helsinki City Theater Red orphansa play by Lauri Maijala adapted and directed to the stage. It deals with the forced transfer of children from red families to the care of white educators after the Civil War, and the show has received quite rave reviews.

From the springboard To the red orphans fire?

“Lauri Maijala asked me for a play about the silent fate of these thousands of children. There were almost 25,000 half-orphans and orphans. I had collaborated with Lauri before, he dramatized and directed my novel Blood roses [2008] To the Kom Theater by spring 2018. ”

On the stage of the Kom Theater Blood roses rose to wild public and critical success, and was also shown on YLE’s TV recording.

Could the Finnish Civil War be dealt with?

“Now it’s fading. The fourth generation has been free since 1918. ”

Author Kanto’s pace of work is likely to be described by the fact that two hours before the interview, he has gone on to sign a publishing contract for his new novel.

Well, when is the intention to go to the novel? “I’ve already written it,” he replies calmly. “I never make a cost contract from scratch, but only when it’s ready.”

The novel, which will be published next spring, depicts the work and life of frescoes by the Church of the Holy Cross in Hattula, and the events take place in the early 16th century.

Author the work combines elements of play and imagination. Kanto characterizes writing as a laborious, demanding job. It is only at the end of the process that a strong sense of satisfaction arises.

“The first version is the bottom, it assures that something of this will come. The second version is the best stage, but after that there will be such a pit that you can see what has been done, ”he sheds light on the course of the work.

“The stage of doing everything is productive, but the finished book in hand is a place of sorrow. Fortunately, that depression only lasts for a while. ”

He writes his novels on four occasions, and there are even more times in the plays. Especially the phase of background rummage that precedes historical novels, he sees as a rewarding job. “It’s always a pleasure to learn something and learn new things.”

Very early in her life, Anneli Kanto set her goal as a writing profession – and she achieved it. He spent twenty years working in various journalists, mainly as a freelancer writing for several magazines.

“The freelance editor taught that yes we can do it. It also gave me quite a bit of time when I can decide quite a bit about the content of what I write. ”

Nowadays, as a writer, Anneli Kanto can decide to write even more freely. Content and form.