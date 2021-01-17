70 years old | Attempts were made to make Jarmo Jylhä a rock star at a young age, but he has preferred to be behind the scenes of the music business.

Jarmo Jylhä once also produced gas station cassettes for his company, which had imitation versions of today’s hits. They were sold cheap and lots. “When cassette mounts began to become more common in the 1970s, almost anything went on sale. “

“Is yes the sum of coincidences that ended up in this industry, ”the record producer Jarmo Jylhä sums up his career. He has been involved in the music business for over 50 years, even though he accidentally drifted into it.

Jylhä has not enjoyed the spotlight, but the sales volume of the recordings he produces is considerable. In the 1970s and 1980s, he was involved in making records for many name singers, manufacturing gas station cassettes, and producing children’s music.

The first contact with the record industry came at the age of 17, when Jylhä sang Irwin Goodman and Vexi Salmen produced their first album. He started playing guitar inspired by the Beatles and played in school bands until he ended up talking to producers by chance.

“My friend was an avid singer that I accompanied at times. Irwin was at a gig in Hämeenlinna and we went there. Vexi fixed the stuff off after the gig, my friend praised him for himself and Vexi said to get rid of us to come visit their office, ”Jylhä says.

“The next day we went to the office where Irwin was alone in his room. I accompanied my friend, and Irwin suddenly asked me if I had sung anything. Pull The rising sun houses in Finnish and English. Irwin said you will be made a rock star. ”

Outrageous did not become a singer star, but he became interested in making records. Work as a producer began at the age of 22 after three of his own singles.

He got to work Reijo Taipale, Salomonin and with many other 1970s singers. The entrepreneurial career began in 1979, when Jylhä founded Erkki Puumalainen with JP-Music.

Jylhä found artists for the company, wrote songs and produced records. His most important discovery was a couplet singer Jaakko Teppo in the summer of 1980.

“My family and I went on a caravan trip and stopped in Joensuu to rest. I put the radio open, and Jaakko Teppo sang at joke festivals there. We meant to die of laughter. I told my wife that this guy should get her hands on it as soon as we get home. ”

Couple a week later, Teppo sang the songs from his first album on tape in one tube. The album sold platinum, as did the next two.

Jylhä also produced gas station cassettes for his company, which had imitation versions of the day’s hits. They were sold cheaply and in large quantities – usually tens of thousands, the best over a hundred thousand pieces.

“It was quite a show. They were made at a fast pace, and sometimes they were in the studio night and day, when the covers of the new hits had to be brought to market quickly, ”says Jylhä.

“As cassette mounts began to become more common in the 1970s, almost anything went on sale. The aim was to get the same type of sounds as the singers as the original performers of the songs were, and to make the covers attractive. There were a lot of girls and car covers. ”

Children’s music was also important. Favorite children’s song of the 1980s For penguin dancing Jylhä wrote the Finnish words on the basis of the original Italian text.

“It gained immense popularity all the way to Japan. Even my own children had to go to the studio to sing, even though they weren’t terribly enthusiastic. Since then, the boy has also taken up the guitar, and is now writing songs for his Prudence band. ”

1990s the recession brought difficulties to many sectors and the recording industry was no exception. The bankruptcy also hit Jylhä. However, he has not left the field in which he has worked throughout his career. Jylhä compiles and masters CDs for Poptor, among others, and performs related copyright reporting.

“There is still a stock of CDs, and there are a lot of people who would still like to buy them. Even though streaming is on the rise and older people are doing it to some extent, I think the CD was taken off the market too early. ”

Jylhän the most active time in the music business is already over, but songs from past years come in regularly. A dozen years ago, he climbed Samppalinna Hill in Turku and heard a familiar melody.

“There was a bachelor party on the hill, which was played on the travel radio Penguin dance. They all sang it along. I didn’t bother to talk to them about anything, but it felt like fun. ”