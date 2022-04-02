70 years old | At Jukka Rintala’s perhaps most spectacular fashion show in the 1980s, models went up as if at a revival meeting

Jukka Rintala used the term fashion artist before it was fashion.

When Jukka Rintala that is, as a boy in Pori, a teacher of fine arts Tytti af Forselles took the class to the ballroom of a local business school. Among other things, it was on display Picasson, Matissen and Légerin drawings and graphics.

“Nassika laughed that they know how to draw pictures of the back like this, made with a couple of strokes. That’s when Tytti af Forselles said that ‘listen, it takes a lifetime to be able to express it with a few strokes,’ ”says Rintala.

“It’s kind of preserved in my back of my head.”

The same teacher gave commendable feedback on the cabaret-style outfits drawn by elementary-age Rintala. The feedback made the boy realize that fashion could also be created for his profession.

At the age of 17, she took part in the Euromashion competition organized by Anna magazine and made it into the top five. Out of the sketches he sent to the race, outfits were sewn, the first clothes designed by Rintala.

Unique Rintala is still best known for its unique clothing. His outfits have been seen at the President’s Independence Day reception so Leena Harkimon, Aira Samulinin, Riitta Uosukainen than Kirsti Paakkanen above.

“When you say Jukka Rintala, the general public will probably see in their imaginations the red carpet of the Presidential Palace and the ladies walking there. It’s a terribly small part of what I do, but it’s been conscious: I realized that these outfits can also be used as a media thing, ”says Rintala.

The outfits she designed for the Castle’s festivities, theater productions and international mass competitions have received a lot of media attention. They have been expected works, cases in themselves.

Even before the party costume tube that began in the 1990s, Rintala combined costumes, art and events. She talks about her fashion show in the 1980s, which was directed by a well-known critic Jukka Kajava.

“There was great stuff, silver leather suits and fur cloaks. Jukka directed the show so that the models went up, as in the awakening meeting. ”

In the same decade, Rintala began to use the term fashion artist.

No fashion Always understood as art in Finland. When Rintala studied at the University of Art and Design since 1972, the emphasis of the educational institution was quite practical.

“At that time, students were trained in industry as designers,” Rintala says.

Finland had its own strong clothing industry. In its service, Rintalak has also produced everything from “swimwear to sportswear”.

At school, however, he grabbed as much art, drawing and painting as possible. Rintala thought that there would no longer be opportunities for the arts in the clothing industry.

It happened differently. After graduating in 1976, he was immediately washed by the leather company Friitala, where he was given “the freedom to do everything creative and new”. The cooperation lasted 30 years.

Another long collaboration also made it possible to create unique outfits. They were born to Marimekko in 17 years.

“Kirsti Paakkanen At that time, Marimekko’s shows were full of final costumes, one or one great series. Kirsti never said it out loud, but she understood that a unique costume is the same thing as some unique art glass, ”says Rintala.

Alongside fashion art, Rintala has also done fine art throughout her career.

The same art and elements of events are now visible in Rintala’s business. He is his wife and business partner Matti Vaskelainen has held several exhibitions of its production in recent years. Next summer they will be in Pieksämäki, Hamina and Savonlinna.

The pandemic period has only strengthened the duo’s show activities, but its seed was sown as early as 1984 in New York. Rintala was on his first visit to the city at the time.

“The Metropolitan Museum happened to be then Yves Saint Laurentin an exhibition he had put together [muotitoimittaja] Diana Vreeland. ”

The exhibition was the museum’s first dedicated to a living fashion designer. It stuck in Rintala’s mind.

“I thought maybe I have the opportunity to make my own design work and art such a whole.”

Now, together with Vaskelainen, they have added a costume bank with about 300 clothes designed by Rintala. Alongside the ensembles compiled from them, his visual art is presented, sometimes also his costume sketches.

“We have developed the exhibition activities so that the exhibitions are always accompanied by costumes and paintings, but also a shop for interior decoration products and ready-made clothing,” says Rintala.

The paintings and the store’s products are for sale.

“No one buys those show clothes. They are the songs that people will come to watch, ”says Rintala.

