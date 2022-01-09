70 years old | As a young man, director Eeva Ijäs applied to the Department of Performing Arts because the teacher refused – and continued to develop teaching in the field for another 40 years after graduation.

Director Eeva Ijäs has been developing the teaching of staging since her own studies.

With Eve Ijäs there has always been a spark in the theater.

“Maybe the spark came from having five children in my childhood family. There was not much peace of my own at home. You could be quiet on the theater bench, ”Ijäs says.

Already as a teenager, he got excited Chekhov and Shakespeare. New group theaters, such as the Group Theater founded in 1967 and the Kom Theater, founded in 1971, were fascinated by the new design language. Later, Ijäs made the longest career as a freelance director at the Kom Theater.

Pictorial the expression was always at the forefront of Ijäs ’interest, but the road to staging went through a bend.

“My high school visual arts teacher strongly encouraged me to pursue the College of Art and Design. Admittedly, he said he was aiming for all the other departments, but ‘don’t be staging’. I didn’t have the talent for that. ”

I inches that perhaps because of this statement, he finally applied to the Department of Stage Design in 1972. Admittedly: “I didn’t dare to strive right away, but first applied to the textile art line where I studied for a year. I also studied art history at the university for a while. ”

“In the 1970s, the Arts and Crafts were talked about as a nest of martial arts, but I liked studying. We had wonderful teachers, like a graphic artist Teemu Lipasti. ”

However, the teaching of performing arts still took shape.

“There was really little teaching of substance, like teaching theater history. We were thrown into the Tikapuu Theater at the then Theater High School to do productions in the cold without knowing, for example, what the Foundation is. [maalattu taustakangas]. ”

Ijäs says the students themselves were very active in the development of teaching.

Work on the development of teaching in the performing arts continued for 40 years after graduation. In 1977–2017, Ijäs first worked as a lecturer, lecturer and professor at the Aalto University School of Art and Design, and as the director of the Department of Performing Arts from 1995 to 2000. In particular, he focused on developing collaborative subjects with the Theater Academy.

Ijäs is delighted that the teaching of staging was transferred to the Theater Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki last August.

“It’s great that after a long battle, Aalto University agreed to let a small department out of its fingers. That is the only real context for teaching. Things can be done together with other students in the field from the beginning. ”

In addition to teaching, Ijäs’ other great professional love has been the Kom Theater.

“Already during my studies, I admired the director, who was one of the founders of the Kom Theater Måns Hedström, who was also my teacher. ”

In 1986 Director of Komi Pekka Milonoff called Ijäs, a freelancer director for 10 years, and suggested a collaboration.

Ijäs’ regular visit to the Commission lasted 26 years. The first job was Joni Skiftesvik Vertically buried 1986, his last production in Komi in 2012 Markus Numminen from the book Candy Day to a dramatized performance.

“It was a fascinating thing to do. When I started, Komilla already had its own space on Kapteeninkatu, but we toured a lot. ”

Ijäs tried to be on tour if the teaching allowed.

Scarcity and circumvention forced the invention of new solutions. Resources were scarcer than in departmental theaters, and there were no permanent stage workshops and staff of their own. The hands had to be immersed in the clay down to the elbows. Ijäs recalls painting “for his life in various cellars”.

The design of the costume often fell on the director, especially in the early days of Komi.

“It is often decided by the Commission that there is no terrible change of clothes. I don’t consider myself a strange costume designer, but I don’t remember having any problems. Pekka Valkeejärvi yes, I would always have liked to wear only the same pants. ”

Cooperation Pekka was close with Milonoff. Ijäs and Milonoff always started by reading the text together.

“We dismantled the text and rebuilt it. The essential thing was to find the specific quality of the text and the reason to do just that text. It was really fascinating. We sat in Milo’s study and could be quiet for an hour. ”

The working couple got to try out a larger production capacity than the Com Theater at the Finnish National Opera when Milonoff directed in 2007 The red line and 2009 Aleksis Kiven.

Now Ijäs says he is “as retired as he can”. Among other things, he enjoys croquis drawing, for which there was not enough time during his working years.