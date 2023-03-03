70 years old | As a minor, Pertti Nurmi took himself to a blues guitarist’s concert – a career that produced thousands of photos began and continues even as a pensioner

Pertti Nurmi, who has photographed blues musicians since 1970, is trying to collect all African-American blues recordings released after 1942.

“Hey, let’s go still at the other end”, suggests Pertti Nurmi in the hall and continues the tour of the fireplace room of his large detached house, as if his dedication needed further proof.

And what there?

On the walls of the fireplace room there are large black and white prints of the hundreds and hundreds of blues musicians that Nurmi has photographed in concerts and events for 52 years and four months, i.e. since November 1970. That’s when, as a minor, he found himself at the Old Student Hall, where an American guitarist, also known for his pompadour hairstyle, performed John Littlejohn.

“I couldn’t have imagined that this first rap could have such a long history”, says Nurmi in the study and presents a fresh compilation album Slide ’em on down. That black and white photo taken from the bottom was published on its cover just under a year ago.

Grass has photographed blues musicians for the longest time than any other Finn, and his archive is of course the largest in Finland in its field, and exceptionally extensive internationally as well. But he has not been a professional, at least not in the earning spirit. Nurmi from Helsinki is a meteorologist who worked as a development manager at the Meteorological Institute before retiring five years ago.

Calling photography a hobby still feels like an understatement, because he has already assembled 24 exhibitions of thousands and thousands of blues photos. Eight have been abroad, such as the next invitation exhibition in the fall in the Czech Republic.

“For me, this is strongly linked to the desire to share, joy. The best thing is when someone states that I have achieved something essential about being a musician”, says Nurmi.

His photos have also been published in several industry magazines, such as the Swedish Jefferson, the Italian Il Blues, the English Blues & Rhythm, and the most prestigious American Living Blues. And, of course, in Suomen Blues News, whose covers Nurmi’s photos have animated more than 130 times, i.e. almost every other issue since 1974.

The king of blues BB King (1925–2015) visited Finland sixteen times and Pertti Nurmi photographed him twelve times. “So I’m only a 75 percent BB fan”, jokes Nurmi, who recorded an extraordinary moment on the fourth visit: King handed over the plectrum he was using to his fan. The photo taken at Kulttuuritalo in April 1980 was published on the cover of the commemorative issue of the world’s most widely circulated blues magazine in 2015.

Right in the beginning, however, the blues was only for listening. Born in 1953, Pertti Nurmi belongs to the generation whose crucial teenage years blues and blues rock derived from it were the youth music of pioneers who wanted to stand out from the crowd.

However, for him the feeling was genuine from the first moment, without any kind of fashion.

“The melancholic plot of the blues immediately touched me on some level really deeply, although of course I didn’t understand anything about it.”

Like many others, he was first seduced into the world of blues by the English guitar heroes of the late 1960s, Eric Clapton and Peter Green. But Nurmi experienced a real frenzy after hearing an African-American guitarist-singer on Yle’s radio show By J.B. Lenoir recording I’ll Die Tryin’. That’s when he decided to immediately find out about the roots of the blues as a “reformation survivor”.

Guitarist and singer Buddy Guy (b. 1936) is a legend of Chicago blues, whose charisma Pertti Nurmi reached Järvenpää’s Puistoblues in June 1998. Guy has performed in Finland several times since 1967. The most exceptional gig was in September 1970, when he warmed up the audience of the Rolling Stones at the Olympic Stadium.

Grass has increased his understanding for over fifty years now by reading, traveling and listening and above all by collecting records. The long study makes the visitor’s head spin, because the walls are surrounded by crowded shelves reaching to the ceiling, on which he has alphabetized the LPs and CDs according to the artist’s name.

There are about 13,000 discs, although still not enough. Nurmi tries to collect all the different blues recordings published after 1942, but only by African-American blues artists. There are roughly 150,000 such different recordings, of which he now has about ninety percent in his collection.

“It’s about both the practical limitation of collecting and musical preferences. In my world, the blues is so essentially intertwined with African-American history and culture that others cannot interpret it as believably,” says Nurmi.

Yet he neither dismiss nor disparage anyone who plays the blues seriously. Rather the opposite. In his second three-year term, Nurmi is the vice president of the European Blues Union, a professional organization that promotes the position of European blues musicians in more than twenty of its member countries.

“Retired people often complain about being busy, and so am I now,” laughs Nurmi and continues the delayed completion of discographies, pencil markings in thick books. “But this rush is the best.”

Born in Helsinki in 1953. Licentiate in Philosophy, University of Helsinki. Main subjects are meteorology, mathematics and statistics. Worked at the Department of Meteorology of the University of Helsinki 1977–1982 and the Department of Meteorology 1983–2018. Now retired. Photographed blues musicians in Finland since 1970, abroad since 1981. Former editor-in-chief and editor-in-chief of the music magazine Blues News (1983–1989) and a long-time “court photographer”. Collected 24 exhibitions of his blues pictures, eight of which have been abroad. Received the international Keeping the Blues Alive Award in the USA in 2015 as the second European photographer. Vice-president of the European Blues Union, a professional organization promoting blues since 2017. Married, two sons and two grandchildren. Turns 70 on Saturday March 4th. Spends his birthday traveling with his loved ones.