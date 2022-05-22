70 years old | As a child in the Kemijoki River, which was destroyed by the religion of progress, Hannele Poka made an impression: “I have never been very emotional about power”

Former Minister of Justice Hannele Pokka currently works as a working life professor in environmental responsibility.

Thursday May 12 is a time of historic moments. President Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin have said in a short press release that they support Finland’s application for membership of the NATO Alliance in a short press release.

We’re sitting Hannele Pokan with Espoo cafe on the table. As a former justice minister, he himself has made many important political decisions, but says he would not want to return to power cabinets.

Political circles are a backward life.

“When you close a door, you have to understand it to keep it closed,” says Pokka.

To make an impact Pokka has been striving throughout his career. He rose to parliament in 1979, a 26-year-old law licentiate, and worked as a downtown MP for a total of fifteen years. The last three years passed Ahon as Minister of Justice of the Government.

After the parliamentary years, he was almost as long as the governor of Lapland.

What power is fascinated? In 1994, Pokka ran for president in the downtown primary election, and in 2006 he was nominated as mayor of Oulu. Both companies ended in losses.

“The most important thing for myself has been that I have been able to make a difference and get things really moving. I have never been very emotional about power. As a lawyer, he looks at things largely through means of regulation, ”Pokka replies.

Its however, he admits that the desire to make an impact is driven by his own experiences in his youth.

Pokka spent his childhood with his grandparents on a small farm along the Kemijoki River, and saw how the structural change and the blind belief in progress of the 1960s affected the human destinies of the home village of Muurola. The fields were packed and many went to work in Sweden.

Of particular concern to the residents of the region was the construction of the Kemijoki power plant and dam projects, which destroyed the ancient salmon-based culture of the Kemijoki River and eroded the identity of the people along the river.

“These losses had a decisive impact on my career choice. Already at the age of fifteen, I thought about becoming a lawyer in the field. That’s when I can help most effectively, and I don’t have to just complain, ”says Pokka.

In 1979, the residents of Keminjoenvarsi assembled a so-called “fur coat embassy”, which traveled by train to Helsinki, marched in public, accompanied by the Ministry of Justice, declaring that the rights of the riverside had drowned.

Hannele Pokka, a recent Member of Parliament, acted as the group’s legal advisor. He drafted an emergency law that was implemented in just a few weeks, and in January 1980, riverside residents received the long-awaited compensation.

“That’s when I felt like I was on the right track,” Pokka says.

Counterweight writing has brought to the work of a politician and a civil servant. In twenty years, Pokka has published more than ten non-fiction and non-fiction works. The latest of these Pioneering work: Finnish environmental co-operation in Russiaappeared at the beginning of the year.

In April 1998, he managed to cause a small uproar with his debut novel Marja and Niila. Emotions were aroused by a few sex scenes in the book that were horrified as unsuitable for the value of the governor.

“I find it quite miraculous that writers are put in a certain mold so that only one has the right to try to make entertainment books. If the background happens to be a doctor of law or governor, then you simply can’t write an entertainment book, you just have to write some boring memos or lawyers’ text.” , Pokka commented in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat at the time.

Retire Pokka stayed in the summer of 2020, but immediately started working as a professor of environmental responsibility at the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Biological and Environmental Sciences. Pesti will continue at least until next year.

Pokka says that in a way, he is in his field for the first time. His major in law at the University of Helsinki was environmental law, for which he also defended his doctorate in the early 1990s.

Pokka says he is currently particularly concerned about biodiversity, or the loss of biodiversity. Pokka believes that this will become a bigger problem in the future than climate change.

It is estimated that nature is disappearing a hundred or even a thousand times faster than ever before in human history. This also has serious consequences for humanity. If the loss of nature cannot be stopped, it will lay the foundations for food security, health, the economy and quality of life.

“It affects everything,” says Pokka.

Thence Pokka is pleased that in recent years many large companies have genuinely incorporated environmental responsibility into their operations. Until ten years ago, it was enough to make a few “lirulum reports” on sustainable development.

However, Pokka reminds us that we live in an EU bubble when it comes to environmental issues. On a global scale, progress has been frustratingly slow.

“There is always a big UN conference and a statement is being adopted that has first been honed for decades on the official side,” Pokka smiles.

Is there hope?

“So you have to believe it, otherwise this would be really depressing. But it is unfortunate, of course, that humanity seems to be maturing for these necessary changes only through major catastrophes. ”