70 years old | Arja Alho believes that the time for sensible peace policy is still ahead

Arja Alho still manages to pursue the cause of peace. “In militaristic times, it's really not mainstream,” he says.

Arja Alho spent a happy childhood in Hartola in Eastern Hämä. He was the first born in a family of five children, who often performed at various events singing, playing and acting. And accompanied his cantor father on gigs as a sheet music translator.

“The Hartola of my childhood was a lively farm where more than twice as many people lived as today,” says Alho.

Social issues and the peace movement were discussed early on, both at home and in the school youth group. “Kaj-my father had been on the front as a youth and became a strong pacifist as a result. He emphasized that see that the horrors of war never happen again.”

Arja Alho threw himself into Teiniliitto – the general democrats, not the militant ranks. He established himself as a Dem. The nurse and sociology student dabbled in politics early on: the door to parliament opened in 1983.

“The Social Democrats wanted to renew their image, and as a young woman I fit that image.”

Alho was profiled as a left-wing democrat, and frankly as such. Her parliamentary career rolled along quickly, and in the Helsinki council she rose to the position of chairman – the first woman of her kind and a left-winger.

The direct talks sometimes brought wrinkles, like in the gaps Kalevi Sorsan with, but they also straightened out in time.

“Sorsa maintained his intellectual attitude, and he was always a great, should I say nurturing speaker,” describes Alho.

Paavo Lipponen joined the government 1995 Alho became the second finance minister. It became a turning point in his life, for better or for worse.

The minister was criticized for the ERM connection of the Finnish markka as well by Ulf Sundqvist due to the compensation agreement. The last-mentioned uproar grew so wild that Alho resigned in the fall of 1997. The law enforcers admitted that he had acted in accordance with the law in both matters – but so much afterwards that it helped no one. The difference was fact.

If the minister's weeks of torment taught us anything, then what?

“At least the hardness of politics. I was vulnerable when I wasn't sitting in domes and gossiping parliaments trying to train my political relationships – I couldn't, because I had two small children waiting at home.”

“That's when I realized and was surprised that I had remained a politician for such a long time. It was not in my nature to always think about how to stay in positions.”

In his books, he has rooted out the storms and their causes – no longer feeling the urge to dig into them. To Sdp, he maintains a reserved relationship of a rank-and-file member.

Top politics After that, different phases opened up for Arja Alho: a research year in Canada, a doctoral dissertation, civic activism, the editor-in-chief of Ydin-rauhanlehti…

Russia's attack on Ukraine electrified Ytimin's editor-in-chief. The world situation was and is in many ways so terrible, like in Gaza right now, Alho characterizes.

“My guiding principle is non-violent anti-war and peace work, and in these militarized times it's really not mainstream. Securing politics [securitization] and one-eyed propaganda speeches hinder the discussion of the most necessary issues”, he points out.

For example, according to Alho, nuclear deterrence is not something to shrug off, just like the general erosion of nuclear weapons control is not. But at the moment, enemy images are overshadowing the demands of the world's collective security.

“In any case, I trust that the time for a sensible peace policy is still ahead.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Keep your curiosity – Like a Rolling Stone.”