70 years old | Airi Kallio will restore the legendary restaurant Kaisaniemi to its former glory

Master restoration painter Airi Kallio’s mission is to restore old wooden houses. Renovation of restaurant Kaisaniemi to its 1929 look is underway.

“If I will be imprisoned for this, I hope to be able to sit in Häme Castle and restore it”, master restoration painter Airi Kallio jokes in the middle of the torn open floors of the legendary restaurant Kaisaniemi.

The poodles Tirri and Ines, who always accompany Kallio, follow closely behind their mistress.

Kallio and his family company Tee- ja kahfihuone Helmi oy won the city of Helsinki’s tender for the 19th-century property in spring 2021.

“When I read about the tender in the newspaper, I thought, let’s try their evil.”

Read more: A cache was found under the floor of the restaurant in Kaisaniemi

Kallio had never been to a restaurant in Kaisaniemi before, and already the first visit revealed that the place was in much worse shape than it appeared from the outside.

However, the challenges do not faze Kalliot. “They are a good way to test the level of your own work,” he says.

Airi Kallio does not have a background in the restaurant industry, but her mission has always been to restore old houses.

Rock will be opened in Kaisaniemi within this year by the founder Catharina “Cajsa” Wahllundin (1771–1843), a European-style tea and coffee room named after Cajsan Helmi. The appearance of Cajsan Helme will be adapted to the 1929 outfit of Ravintola Kaisaniemi.

“We won the tender with professionalism, not money,” he says.

Kallio has no background in the restaurant industry, but his mission has always been to restore old houses. It all started when Kallio was a conservator restoring Porvoo Cathedral in the late 1970s Pentti Pietarila under. Pietarila is now working as a respected consultant in the renovation of Kaisaniemi.

“I fell in love with the city and in 1981 I bought a house in old Porvoo on Välikatu. That’s where I founded my first company, Porvoon Restaurinning. “

When in 1983 a bigger house in the same Välikatu yard came up for sale, Kallio bought it with the help of a bank loan.

“The bank manager asked how much I make and I replied that I have no idea. Back then, a loan was granted if the loan applicant was trusted.”

So The restoration of the 18th-century Välikatu house was financed, Kallio opened a tea and coffee room in the basement of his home.

“There wasn’t a single fancy cafe in Porvoo at the time,” he recalls.

He took his model from the world’s tea rooms, such as the famous afternoon tea in the palm room of the Ritz in London. Kallio himself only drinks tea, and reportedly has never even tasted coffee.

Next, Kallio opened a restaurant-café in the restored Loviisa Chapel in 2013. The chapel had functioned in the 19th century as a restaurant for Loviisa Kylpylä Vieraitte. The restoration work took five years.

Building permit processing should be opened, says Airi Kallio. “Even a site like Kaisaniemi cannot be at the level of the requirements for new houses.”

In Forssa the born entrepreneur says that he inherited guts from his mother and professional pride from his father. Family business is in the blood.

“My father was a sausage master in Karkkila and I worked in the old family business since I was 11 years old.”

Kallio’s eldest son is a high school teacher, but two of the boys are involved in the mother’s business. Leo Kallio serves as the chairman of the family business, and Otto-Ville is a chef-pastry chef.

Kallio’s interest in the field of restoration started from visual arts.

“When I moved to Espoo in 1972, local visual artists such as Olavi Valavuueri and Kari Juva there was strong course activity in the yards of the old mansions. They were terribly inspiring people, and from there I decided to study at the Helsinki School of Painting. It was the only one in Finland that taught old-time painting skills, such as decorative painting and marbling.”

In 1979, he obtained a master’s degree in restoration painting at the school.

in the 1970s Kallio toured restoring Finnish churches, such as Porvoo Cathedral, as well as churches in Karja, Lemi, Inkerointe and Askola.

“I liked the job very much, but the sad part was that it was like a boomerang being moved from one place to another,” he recalls.

The recession of the 1990s also tested Kallio. “There were two companies with debts and a divorce. Fortunately, there was no foreign currency loan.”

In order to maintain the company’s finances, among other tasks, he acted as acting as a lecturer at the Vantaa School of Handicrafts and Arts in 1991–1993. He is not retired.

“When something interests you, it interests you”, he comments on his work pace.

From the rock it is good that the city is selling old properties. “They just deteriorate when owned by the city.”

But the building permit process should be opened.

“Even a site like Kaisaniemi cannot be at the level of the requirements for new houses. For example, in Loviisa Kappel, which is a special protection site, the railing of the outdoor veranda was ten centimeters too low compared to current standards. The railing had to be raised, so it didn’t match the original,” he laments.

Rock dreading his own approaching birthday.

“Human life is so short. But when I am in the grave, these buildings still go on. At that point, a small brass sign on the wall is enough for me.”