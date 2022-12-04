70 years old | After a great sadness, Sauli Tiilikainen is a happy man

“I was told that work could also serve as therapy.” Sauli Tiilikainen was able to move on from his daughter’s suicide by working on the matter with the means of his art.

“Write that I am a happy man.”

Baritone Sauli Tiilikainen will turn 70 on December 7, the voice is playing and there is plenty of work.

The couple’s spacious home in Etu-Töölö has been renovated after plumbing work, and another apartment in Spain brings light to the winter darkness if necessary.

“The Spanish home was necessary recently Seppo Pohjolan People’s Radio-after the opera, when I was quite exhausted. However, learning an operatic role in contemporary music is half a year’s work.”

From the singer’s work, he plans to take the “raisins from the bun” in the future, i.e. the offers that interest him.

“They started on Monday Leevi Madetojan Ostrobothnians-opera rehearsals for the Vaasa production. I did the same opera for the first time already in 1983.”

Tilikainen was born into a mobile Karelian family in Valkeakoski. His first memories are from Heinola, and the family settled in Seinäjoki when he was 9 years old.

“There I got to piano lessons and the parish youth choir and brass band. Sometimes, though, riding a moped was more interesting.”

At the Sibelius Academy, he moved through the church music department to the singing department and continued his studies in Vienna.

“The knowledge of the culture there rose to a whole new level in two years.”

The prize of the international Hugo Wolf singing competition in Vienna brought concerts abroad as well, but when the children approached school age, the family settled in Finland.

“I have been able to travel. There have been concerts and opera performances as far as Mexico.”

Tilikainen influenced the soloists of the Finnish National Opera until the singers’ retirement age and continues as a freelancer. In the summer, the works were often at the Savonlinna Opera Festival. He also taught at the Sibelius Academy as a lecturer for 20 years.

“There have been students who have pursued international careers Sami Luttisten to Heikki Kilpeläinen and Markus Nieminsen. Paula Vesala too went to my singing lessons for the year.”

Twenty a year ago, Tiilikainen also opened an import business. The idea was born when Tiilikainen and his spouse ate in a Thai restaurant in Helsinki and the owner apologized that it was not easy to get Thai beers on offer.

“We were told that we will bring you beer! It took 15 years to import the drinks. The corporate world opened up a different reality compared to my singer bubble, and it has also been helpful in acting roles. Even in that world, there are really nice people and, of course, some nasty people.”

The same spectrum of humanity is in operatic roles, and with the best directors you can get a lot out of it. Tiilikainen characterizes the directors as follows:

Joachim Herz: “A cynical, fundamentally evil GDR breeder. Cried female singers daily.”

Kalle Holmberg: “A cursing horseman and a brilliant analyst who didn’t understand the dust of the sheet music. A good guy who always emphasized that there must be a thought behind everything. That’s where the music and the acts on the stage come from!”

Kari Heiskanen: “Wonderful, analytical and receptive to singers’ ideas as well.”

Lisbeth Landefort: “An interesting, warm director who deliberately broke Finnish in a funny way. ‘Seppo: your cock is in the wrong place’, he could say to the stage manager. And therefore meant the backstage.”

Working with good directors has been a pleasure for Tiilikainen, especially in roles where the character develops in a psychologically interesting way, in a good or bad direction.

But then came the great tragedy of life and the two hardest roles of my career.

In the year 2008 Tiilikainen’s daughter, mother of four, committed suicide. A month later they started Olli Kortekankaan Daddy’s girl -opera rehearsals. Tiilikainen played the role of a father whose daughter contemplates suicide.

“I said I might not survive this. But I was told that work could also serve as therapy.”

Tiilikainen brought a photo of his daughter and a candle to the director’s table for the first rehearsals, explaining the situation. He could break down and apologized for it in advance.

“But everyone supported and the performances were successful.”

She made notes about grief and grief work and the pressures that her daughter revealed in her farewell letter.

“Finally I dared to ask Olli Kortekanka and Daddy’s girl from the librettist by Michael Baran, would you get a book from this material that could somehow help those experiencing similar things. And Michael took the libretto wonderfully to a more general level.”

That’s how it was born good reviews received Own fault – monologue opera.

Life to be continued. That includes work but also marriage, two surviving children and nine grandchildren.

Did the public processing of trauma through the means of art help life move forward?

“Yes, it helped. For all those who have experienced grief, I would say that grace and love are the most important. Have mercy on yourself and others. Anger does not develop a person.”