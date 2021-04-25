70 years old | According to Jari Sinkkonen, it is “non-religious piety” that gender, relationship and family life have become ideological playing fields

Child psychiatrist Jari Sinkkonen does not understand gender-neutral education.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper released in early April editorial, which distinguished the “core of science” from the social, humanistic, and artistic fields. In them, empiricism was often argued to be replaced by ideology.

The post raised not on social media. Many felt that the text questioned the value of the social sciences and humanities.

“That wasn’t the point,” Jari Sinkkonen says.

“I myself represent soft science, and the research results in my field are never completely exact. It is obvious that the natural sciences differ from, for example, the study of the interaction between a child and an adult. ”

Sinkkonen in the opinion of the scientific debate, it is a typical storm of its time, with passions bubbling on both sides and peas being pulled into their noses at a record pace.

“There is a culture of injury and resentment, and every thoughtless or obscene comment is perceived as‘ microaggression ’, which has the right to make a fuss,” Sinkkonen says.

He finds it particularly unfortunate the way people are currently stigmatized on the basis of individual sentences.

In movements that promote equality and respect for human rights, such as #metoo or Black Lives Matter, Sinkkonen thinks that there is a lot of good and valuable, but they also easily slip into fanaticism.

The most It is rumored that the debate on the development and upbringing of a child is currently taking place on the axis of conservatism and progress. Gender, relationships, and family life, in his view, have become ideological playing fields where only certain orthodox opinions are accepted.

He calls the phenomenon non-religious piety.

A few years ago had to Sinkkonen himself the center of a stir, when he was responsible for gender neutrality and gender diversity kysyneelle reporter that there are two genders: boys and girls pussy Willy.

Because of the utterance, Sinkkonen was branded in the media as an old-fashioned ram and even a homophobic, even though he had not mentioned anything about homosexuality in the interview.

Sinkkonen thought it was confusion. He says he spoke only of biological sex, not of the diversity of psychosexual development and its individual outcome.

“There is only one word in Finnish, ie ‘gender’, while in English there are two, ‘sex’ and ‘gender’. Who would come up with a good Finnish equivalent to the word ‘gender’? ”

He says he is always ready for a conversation.

“I don’t get hurt or worried if I disagree with me. It is part of a good discussion and helps to see things from several perspectives, ”says Sinkkonen.

“But I find it annoying, that I am considered a conservative family values ​​for boosting the fact that I’ve said that a baby takes only a finite number of relationships, one of which is generally above the rest. It is not a longing for an ancient rural idyll, if it existed now, nor any opinion at all. There is a solid scientific basis for this view, for example, in the study of attachment. As an adoption researcher, I know this is really the case. ”

Single says he is on the child’s behalf. Therefore, he does not hesitate to say his own opinions, even if they are not in keeping with the spirit of the times.

In his opinion, for example, it is incomprehensible that the school wants to curb the inherent competitive spirit of children or that the grade is influenced not only by sports performance but also by the student’s social abilities.

Or that a tray made of woodwork is worth ten, but the grade is eight because an essay written on the subject is not meritorious.

For Sinkkonen, this is hypocritical and based on adult educational views. The so-called gender-neutral idea, in his view, does not take into account the child’s own developmental needs and the process by which gender becomes part of a broader identity.

She says she read an interview with a well-known actress who wondered if the five-year-old girl’s princess games are “conservative”.

“So from whose point of view? Does the five-year-old girl think that I am playing traditional girls’ games here now, even though I really think I should swear by a gun? ” Sinkkonen asks.

“A lot of little girls want to be charming and lovely and sometimes put on gossip. Still, that doesn’t mean they would drift into the traditional role of a woman later. Other little girls are fat and don’t care about princess games. Let it be their right. ”

They are Sinkkonen’s opinions have garnered enormous praise. Since the early 1990s, Sinkkonen has written and edited nearly twenty non-fiction books on child development, which have earned him a reputation as the kingdom’s informal educational guru.

For example, Facebook’s popular Mothers of Boys site cites her educational teachings almost daily. However, Sinkkonen himself hopes that he will not be remembered as the author of “educational books”, because he does not think he has written any of them.

How so?

“Well, I think education means something coming from above. It sees the child as the object of adult activity. I think I’ve written books that help us understand the child’s stages of development. I never wanted to give real orders for the right kind of upbringing. ”