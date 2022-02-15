70 years old | A sense of history is important in urban planning, says architect Olavi Veltheim: “Removing layers from a city is the same as removing some of the memory from the brain”

Olavi Veltheim has had a long career as a zoning architect.

Architect Olavi Veltheim lives in a blue apartment building in Pikku-Huopalahti. The window overlooks the bay and there are plenty of outdoor trails nearby. They are especially needed by two Australian Shepherds who rush happily to greet guests.

We recall how the house designers in Pikku-Huopalahti grumbled when they were given a ready-made color scheme in the 1980s. We lived in times of strict modernism, and the range of colors in construction was not great. Now that you can see a direct colorarchy elsewhere and a lot of incompatible attention colors, you can be glad that Pikku-Huopalahti’s tenacious planner Matti Visantithen Veltheim ‘s supervisor, designed the colors as a whole and with good taste.

It takes 20 to 25 years to build new areas, and the colors soften over time, says veteran planner Veltheim.

“Construction of our district began in the 80’s, the last houses were just completed.”

Town planning is clearly a type of patience.

“It’s about collaborating with experts in different fields and listening to and coordinating different, even conflicting interests,” Veltheim says.

“The ability to understand beauty and comfort and to experience the environment would also be important. As well as knowledge of ecologically, culturally, economically and socially sustainable solutions. ”

Pikku-Huopalahti, as well as the areas of Tali and Ruoholahti, were made to satisfy the increase in living space. The capital per capita in the capital was and still is lower than in the rest of the country and Stockholm, for example. As Helsinki’s population even declined in the 1980s, Espoo and Vantaa grew strongly.

In the 1990s, Helsinki’s population began to grow again, and growth in housing space slowed. It is now being condensed and further built.

How did Veltheim end up as a zoner?

“It was probably a lack of imagination,” he laughs self-ironically.

Her mother and aunt were Zoning Architects, and the choice seemed natural to Veltheim. He began his studies in architecture and urban planning at TKK in Otaniemi, but changed everything to Tampere, where urban planning was taught by a charismatic person who wrote a lot about the subject. Jere Maula (1936–2020) and scientifically oriented Jorma Mänty.

Olavi Veltheim is barefoot from Helsinki, but a couple of trips to the rest of the country have been made. Veltheim’s officer father received a secondment to Upinniemi. However, he soon returned to Helsinki, Suomenlinna. Veltheim took a daily ferry ride from the Market Square to the Normal Lyceum.

Another attempt at ruralization was in Varkaus, of which Veltheim’s second wife Marja-Liisa is originally from. There was a vacancy for a town plan architect, and Veltheim applied for it. It so happened that the host would have been comfortable, but the lady wanted to go back to Helsinki. Getting a job as a neuropsychologist in Varkaus was not easy.

Prior to his retirement, Veltheim worked as the town plan manager for Helsinki.

“The city is a stratum, and the history of Helsinki can still be seen here, reflecting the social and artistic ideals of its time. It is not possible to say that the consciousness of the historical layers is lost, but unfortunately it seems that it has been in the background in the dialogue on the development of the city recently, ”he reflects.

“The urban planning quarter is 25 years old. Construction cannot be purely cyclical. Sometimes the cyclical discourse of excel men wants to go beyond understanding the historical continuum. If layers are removed from the city, it is the same as removing some of the memory from the brain. Of course, there is a need for enthusiastic one-stop-shop real estate developers, they can become an interesting speaker, an aspect, but it is not the only decisive factor in planning and decision-making. ”

Skyscrapers have also been used in Helsinki in recent decades. What is Veltheim’s position on high-rise construction?

“I’m not claiming to be a top friend of tall construction. But if they are done somewhere after consideration, then I think the scale at street level, the environment where people move, is absolutely central. In Vancouver, Canada, the connection between high construction and street level has been made to work successfully. Tall construction is remarkably expensive, and almost the same efficiencies are achieved in a lower structure. Tower construction is not a stone for the sages to compact and use more efficient land. ”

Last in decades, the entry of external initiatives into urban planning has been more intense. The perspective of the city and the planners on the city is more long-term. What is crucial is how to reconcile the long-term perspective with the shorter-term return targets of the initiators.

According to Veltheim, Töölönlahti and Eteläranta are examples of long-term planning. There were many competitions in Töölönlahti in different decades, and there were many plans before the implementation moved forward. He considers the South Shore to be a similar area: it is not a bad thing that it is conceived and planned many times.

“There is so much difficulty in planning the area that it is good to practice several times before rushing to the actual performance,” says Veltheim. But he also emphatically adds that he does not want to start advising his followers.

“I think Helsinki has professional designers, and the city has been able to use consultants wisely.”