Dhe Beatles and Abbey Road: Thanks to zebra crossings, not only pedestrians can cross the street safely, they have also become the subject of world-famous photographs. When they came, however, the innocuous-looking lines on the asphalt sparked tangible debates. On August 24, 1953, the legislature introduced the pedestrian crossings nationwide for the first time with Paragraph 26 of the Road Traffic Act (StVO), often abbreviated as “FGÜ” in official German. The zebra crossings, which by the way are traffic sign 293 in the StVO, are celebrating their 70th birthday in Germany this Thursday.

Traffic has always looked different from the side of the road than from the steering wheel. The comfortable seat behind a neat crumple zone does not exactly force you to be careful with your defenseless body, which is at the mercy of the stream of heavy, rolling colossuses without an airbag. A solution was needed. Since then, the zebra crossing has ensured justice: a wall drawn on the street to protect the weak, the lame and the elderly.

But it was still a long time before the leaders of the young bourgeois society’s rolling symbols of freedom actually stopped. The motto was still valid for eleven years: free travel for free citizens! Cars only had to stop when pedestrians had already daringly entered the strip. It was not until June 1, 1964 that the “Lex Zebra” came into force, giving pedestrians priority at zebra crossings.



The first German “pedestrian protection path”: In 1952, the safety of passers-by in Schöneweide was ensured.

:



Image: Federal Archives/Zentralbild-Schmidt



However, the pedestrian did not get away scot-free. He should please cross the street “in a reasonable haste”, just as quickly “as his own personal abilities and the traffic situation allow,” as the FAZ from 1964 read.







Motorists were angry

The reading of the debate at the time is quite amusing, because the “Lex Zebra” provoked the anger of the automobile associations: “It was claimed that only a quarter of accidents at zebra crossings were the drivers’ fault. This, it was argued, in no way justifies such favoritism for pedestrians,” wrote the FAZ on May 28, 1964. Two weeks later, on June 12, this newspaper reported on pedestrians who “out of misunderstood social prestige or misplaced ‘class thinking ‘ crossing the zebra crossings with provocative leisureliness”. What audacity of the passers-by! And as is currently the case: even today, the leisurely pace of passing drives the pulse of the common driver up.

In any case, the consequence of the “Lex Zebra” was that many zebras had to swing their hooves because they were obstructing the flow of traffic. At the end of the 1990s in Berlin, for example, there were only just under 100 left of what had previously been more than 1,000. In the meantime, however, there are more than 500 again. So don’t worry about the hoofed animals becoming extinct in traffic.



70 years of zebra crossings: a pedestrian crossing in Berlin.

:



Image: dpa



So all anger brought nothing, the rule remained. And how did an unknown “foreigner” describe it in the June 6, 1964 issue: “The zebra has been around for years, and only now is the Lex Zebra appearing, and everyone is preparing to study the new codex with German thoroughness . It’s so simple: Watch out for pedestrians and give priority to the weaker! Germany is a strange country!”







The zebra crossing is precisely standardized

In addition to the visual similarity to the hoofed animal – white stripes on a dark background – the Society for German Language has another explanation for the colloquial name of the pedestrian crossing. So zebra is an acronym for “sign of a particularly considerate driver”. It sounds very “desired”, but it fits. The first zebra crossing was probably in London. Dotted lines are said to have been painted on the streets here as early as 1948 to calm traffic. In 1951, the zebra crossing became law in Great Britain. It first appeared in an international agreement in 1949, in the United Nations “Protocol on Road Signs,” signed on September 19. The first German zebra crossing was probably in March 1952 in East Berlin in front of the Schöneweide train station.

Of course, it is precisely standardized: at least three meters long, the lines and gaps in the marking have a width of 50 centimeters. The “marking substance”, as Jan Ritter from the Department of Road Equipment of the Federal Highway Research Institute calls the color, must meet precise “minimum functional requirements”. This is primarily about day and night visibility, but also about grip. Glass beads are worked into the marking substance so that a high “retroreflectivity” is achieved.

The funniest zebra crossing is painted on the street in Ørje, Norway. Based on Monty Python’s legendary sketch, signs next to the crossing in the community of 3,600 indicate that the street may only be crossed with contortions. This regularly leads to funny sights on the main street.