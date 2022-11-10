For many students subjects like math, physical or chemistry they are terrified or simply not their favorites, however, surely if they took classes with the teacher David Wrightthese subjects would be his favorites.

In social networks It has been viralized the video of this 70-year-old professor, who stands out for his vocation and creativity when teaching physics.

One of her students took it upon herself to make a clip with a compilation of some of her classes, which are full of fun, laughter, but above all, a lot of learning. In this way, you can see the professor making ice cream with nitrogen, jumping on a bed of nails or jumping on a jumper.

Without a doubt a fun and entertaining way of teachingwith which he has managed to break the stigma that subjects such as physics, mathematics or chemistrya are boring and difficult.

Although the video has been circulating on the net for some time, once again the passion with which the teacher David Wright teaches his students, so the clip continues to be a trend in the United States, Mexico and Spain.

The video already has twenty-nine million views on Facebook and Twitter, as well as thousands of comments that have spread through other users’ posts.