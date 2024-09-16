An elderly woman from the US lived her entire life without a partner and was happy with it

A US resident was happy with her decision to never marry. About this writes Business Insider.

Bella Depaolo, a 70-year-old sociologist, has always lived alone, but she chose this path herself. In her youth, Depaolo dated men and had affairs, but, by her own admission, she felt relieved every time she broke up with another boyfriend. At some point, all her friends and acquaintances began to get married, and the woman then thought that perhaps she was simply not mature enough for marriage, unlike her peers. However, over time, she realized that she did not need a partner at all and did not want children. Since then, Depaolo stopped fighting her own desires and has lived alone for almost 50 years.

According to the elderly woman, she has no regrets. She likes that she is independent, does not have to devote time to her family, and can make all decisions on her own. In addition, Depaolo likes her way of life – she gets up and goes to bed at a time that is convenient for her, cleans and eats when she wants, and arranges the home as she sees fit. She also noted that because she is independent, she easily moved from Virginia to California in adulthood. Depaolo believes that this decision made her truly happy.

The only downside to single life for her was the condescension and sometimes even pity from married women and couples. The pensioner said that sometimes people even withdrew invitations to events after learning that she was single.

Depaolo is a researcher. In recent years, she has been studying sociological data on the happiness and well-being of single people. She says that loneliness is a stigma in modern society, and she is working to change this false belief using current scientific data.

